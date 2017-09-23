10 golden rules to get rid of rats and mice at home

When you are wondering how to hunt a mouse, basically, there are two types of mouse traps you can use. The first one uses bait that attracts the rodents to eat, and then imprisons them. The second type is the sticky trap that is placed in the passages that rodents frequent to immobilize them as they get stuck to the surface. The first type is more commonly used.

And, what should one use as bait? There are certain foods that mice love – peanut butter, chocolate and, of course, cheese. A recommendation – if you are going to use mouse traps and have decided on a specific product to use as bait, it is better to buy it exclusively for that purpose and mark the container, so that the butter, chocolate or cheese you eat doesn’t get mixed up with the mouse bait.