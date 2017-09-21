Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A classy home in Bangalore with mesmerising interiors

Justwords Justwords
homify Living roomLighting Plywood Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

It takes a lot of dedication to create a home that perfectly reflects your tastes and personality. It takes patience and attention to detail to craft interiors that make you happy to be home at the end of a long day. And with interiors like the one designed by Bonito DesignsDesigners in Bangalore for Mayank Agarwal and Smita Singh’s 4 BHK at Prestige Shantiniketan, who would not want to rush home every evening? It is classy, tasteful, and comfortable and speaks of a refined elegance. It is a home that would delight any design enthusiast too.

​Vibrant living area

Living Room homify Living roomAccessories & decoration Plywood Wood effect
homify

Living Room

homify
homify
homify

The plush sofas with snug cushions, geometric patterned rug and olive green drapes give a unique look to the room. The false ceiling is simple wood panelling with cove lighting.

​Delightful foyer décor

Shoe Rack in the Foyer Area homify Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage Plywood Wood effect
homify

Shoe Rack in the Foyer Area

homify
homify
homify

The first thing that catches the eye when you step into this apartment is the blissful picture of the Buddha symbolising the harmony of all things in the Universe. Below it is a step shaped rack with pull out drawers in white laminate. The extended portion has cabinets in it.

​Trendy entertainment unit

Tv Pannel homify Living roomTV stands & cabinets Plywood Wood effect
homify

Tv Pannel

homify
homify
homify

The wood panelling framing the wall mounted TV has a tasteful appearance. The staggered shelves the textured border to the wall are also innovative design elements.

​Crockery unit and bar in a unique design

Crockery Unit homify KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware Plywood Wood effect
homify

Crockery Unit

homify
homify
homify

An interesting step pattern is incorporated into this trendy crockery unit cum bar that lines the wall of the dining area. The white laminated drawers stand out as a design element. The drapes look rich and elegant.

​Modular kitchen with a touch of colour

Modular Kitchen homify KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood Wood effect
homify

Modular Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

This spacious modular kitchen follows a purple and white colour theme. The cabinets and gadget placements ensure that there is plenty of room for the home maker to move around and work in. End to end loft allows for greater storage space.

​Spacious master bedroom

Master Bedroom homify BedroomBeds & headboards Plywood Wood effect
homify

Master Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

The master bedroom has all the facilities one could think of while leaving sufficient space free for movement. The dressing table and TV unit are stylish and convenient. Ledges provide for shelf space without taking up too much space. The leather finish headboard is another modern touch. An asymmetric picture board brings in a quirky element.


​Trendy walk-in wardrobe

Wardrobe and Dressing Table homify BedroomDressing tables Plywood Wood effect
homify

Wardrobe and Dressing Table

homify
homify
homify

This is one of the distinctive features of the master bedroom. The wardrobe in white laminate and wood is spacious and eye-catching. It features sliding doors for added convenience. Overhead cabinets expand the storage space.

​A dream bedroom for kids

Kids bedroom homify BedroomBedside tables Plywood Pink
homify

Kids bedroom

homify
homify
homify

What child would not love to sleep in a ‘Frozen’ inspired room? The theme is reflected in the wall and shelf colours as well as the curtains and bed cover. The false ceiling here is also in a unique, fairy tale pattern. An animal pattern rug on the floor makes it a complete dream world for children.

To look at more ideas for home and interiors, take a look at - Living the dream life in contemporary comfort in New Delhi 

प्राचीन लकड़ी के फर्नीचर को आकर्षक नया रूप देने के लिए कुछ तरीके
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks