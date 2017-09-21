A classy home in Bangalore with mesmerising interiors

It takes a lot of dedication to create a home that perfectly reflects your tastes and personality. It takes patience and attention to detail to craft interiors that make you happy to be home at the end of a long day. And with interiors like the one designed by Bonito Designs, Designers in Bangalore for Mayank Agarwal and Smita Singh’s 4 BHK at Prestige Shantiniketan, who would not want to rush home every evening? It is classy, tasteful, and comfortable and speaks of a refined elegance. It is a home that would delight any design enthusiast too.
The plush sofas with snug cushions, geometric patterned rug and olive green drapes give a unique look to the room. The false ceiling is simple wood panelling with cove lighting.
The first thing that catches the eye when you step into this apartment is the blissful picture of the Buddha symbolising the harmony of all things in the Universe. Below it is a step shaped rack with pull out drawers in white laminate. The extended portion has cabinets in it.
The wood panelling framing the wall mounted TV has a tasteful appearance. The staggered shelves the textured border to the wall are also innovative design elements.
An interesting step pattern is incorporated into this trendy crockery unit cum bar that lines the wall of the dining area. The white laminated drawers stand out as a design element. The drapes look rich and elegant.
This spacious modular kitchen follows a purple and white colour theme. The cabinets and gadget placements ensure that there is plenty of room for the home maker to move around and work in. End to end loft allows for greater storage space.
The master bedroom has all the facilities one could think of while leaving sufficient space free for movement. The dressing table and TV unit are stylish and convenient. Ledges provide for shelf space without taking up too much space. The leather finish headboard is another modern touch. An asymmetric picture board brings in a quirky element.
This is one of the distinctive features of the master bedroom. The wardrobe in white laminate and wood is spacious and eye-catching. It features sliding doors for added convenience. Overhead cabinets expand the storage space.
What child would not love to sleep in a ‘Frozen’ inspired room? The theme is reflected in the wall and shelf colours as well as the curtains and bed cover. The false ceiling here is also in a unique, fairy tale pattern. An animal pattern rug on the floor makes it a complete dream world for children.
