A lavish modern residence rooted in tradition in New Delhi

Building your own house on a plot of land is a task that requires the help of experts who will understand your vision and take it through to fruition with thought and careful planning. Given the brief of creating a contemporary yet traditional villa-like house with a natural, earthy aesthetic within a simple, comfortable layout, the interior design team at DCA Architects from New Delhi put on their thinkingcaps and designed a beautiful, practical, multi-storey residence that includes landscape as a key feature and has a contemporary linear décor teamed with traditional crafts. The ground floor houses the public spaces while the private rooms are on the upper floors and the entertainment section is on the topmost floor. Energy efficiency, green living, and insulated ceilings and walls are other elements in this luxurious home. Let’s take the tour of this stylish abode!
The use of locally available materials like sandstone and fly-ash bricks lends a rustic, earthy tone that teams well with the natural beauty of the plants.
The house looks spacious and charming with a harmonious combination of neutral colours and varying textures.
The exterior of the house is quite breath-taking with its play of varying levels, colours, volume and depth. The manicured green lawn adds a splash of colour.
A subtle colour palette and neat geometrical designs combine harmoniously with rich wood and classy furniture and accessories for a perfect blend of contemporary and traditional Indian styles in the living area.
What an elegant and comfortable living space, perfect for television-viewing or just relaxing. The cool colours of the walls and upholstery are warmed by the wooden floors, furniture and beams above.
A stylish staggered wooden staircase matched by a wooden ceiling above leads to the upper floor. The look of the floor is natural and rustic yet stylish and trendy.
This is a gorgeous living area, perfect for formal gatherings. The simple yet classy designs and subtle colours are beautifully balanced by accessories that add dollops of style to the ambience. The large windows ensure plenty of fresh air and natural light.
The dining table is sleek and elegant, well-lit by the glass doors that integrate this room with the outdoors. The false wooden ceiling adds warmth and the back lighting is a trendy touch.
The study is simply done up in wood with practical furniture. It is a smart and functional space, perfect for work.
There’s nothing like a cozy patio with a garden view for enjoying the outdoors! DCA Architects have more than met the brief of infusing modern style in Indian tradition. The use of clean lines, functional spaces and indigenous crafts melds harmoniously in a gorgeous, fashionable home.
