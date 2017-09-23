Transforming an old house into a modern home in Jaipur

When your mother loves the old house but you want a new look, the best option is to do what the owner of an old corner residence did in Jaipur – renovate it lavishly! Discussing the makeover with the Interior Architects expert team at VB Design Studio, the owner said his requirements were simplicity and elegance with a modern note, within a minimalist theme. Designed for a typical joint family, the studio planned every bit of the layout with care, opting for a seamless floor plan and ensuring the optimal use of space. Let’s have a look at how the old house was converted into the trendy lavish home “Navratan”.
The living room breathes tranquillity with a neutral colour palette, cozy sedate sofas, light curtains, and simple, stylish furniture. The jaali that acts as a partition in this open plan design has a classy cut work design and looks imposing and elegant.
The exterior of the house has been lavishly designed with the use of wooden panels and wall murals that are beautifully illuminated by a strategic play of lights. There is a stone boundary wall lined with a lovely planter bay that acts not only as a sturdy boundary but also as an attractive landscape element.
The jazzy wall art adds a splash of colour and a dollop of pizzazz, balancing the understated elegance of the living area to perfection.
In keeping with the owner’s desire for minimalism, the bedroom is sober and serene, enlivened by the colour ful art on the wall. The bed is neat and comfortable and the furniture is smart and simple, while the ceiling lights look trendy.
This bedroom also has a minimalist décor. A stylish bed with bedside tables, a matching rug and a wooden panelled wall look simple but elegant. As in the other rooms, it is the wall art that provides a touch of colour to the space while the ceiling track lighting adds style.
The warm, rich wood of this study table gives a cosy feel to this space. The vibrant blue wall for the cricket fan in this room is a splendid way to add vitality to the ambience.
Wall murals are a lovely feature of this beautiful home. The exquisite tree mural on this wall takes the décor to another level!
This simple green space is ideal for enjoying a relaxed cup of tea in the morning! The wall murals give the area a stylish appearance and the large windows permit plenty of light within the house. VB Design Studio has successfully met the client’s brief with a skillful play of neutral colours, simple designs, vibrant wall art and impressive murals in an exemplification of beautiful minimalism.
If you like this home tour, you are sure to like this one too. Read A beautiful 3bhk apartment in Bangalore