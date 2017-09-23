Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Transforming an old house into a modern home in Jaipur

Justwords Justwords
Vinothek "Weinraum", Rheinwalt Architekten Rheinwalt Architekten Commercial spaces
Loading admin actions …

When your mother loves the old house but you want a new look, the best option is to do what the owner of an old corner residence did in Jaipur – renovate it lavishly! Discussing the makeover with the Interior Architects expert team at VB Design Studio, the owner said his requirements were simplicity and elegance with a modern note, within a minimalist theme. Designed for a typical joint family, the studio planned every bit of the layout with care, opting for a seamless floor plan and ensuring the optimal use of space. Let’s have a look at how the old house was converted into the trendy lavish home “Navratan”.

A serene living area

Living room VB Design Studio Classic style living room White living room,stone screen,artwork,dining area,white walls
VB Design Studio

Living room

VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio

The living room breathes tranquillity with a neutral colour palette, cozy sedate sofas, light curtains, and simple, stylish furniture. The jaali that acts as a partition in this open plan design has a classy cut work design and looks imposing and elegant.

A beautiful façade

Exterior and entrance VB Design Studio Classic style houses White exterior,entrance,wooden work,fountain
VB Design Studio

Exterior and entrance

VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio

The exterior of the house has been lavishly designed with the use of wooden panels and wall murals that are beautifully illuminated by a strategic play of lights. There is a stone boundary wall lined with a lovely planter bay that acts not only as a sturdy boundary but also as an attractive landscape element.

A contemporary touch

Living room VB Design Studio Classic style living room White living room,artwork,white walls
VB Design Studio

Living room

VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio

The jazzy wall art adds a splash of colour and a dollop of pizzazz, balancing the understated elegance of the living area to perfection.

Minimalist style in the bedroom

Bedroom VB Design Studio Classic style bedroom White bedroom,artwork,white walls
VB Design Studio

Bedroom

VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio

In keeping with the owner’s desire for minimalism, the bedroom is sober and serene, enlivened by the colour ful art on the wall. The bed is neat and comfortable and the furniture is smart and simple, while the ceiling lights look trendy.

A cosy bedroom

Bedroom VB Design Studio Classic style bedroom White bedroom,artwork,rug,white walls,wooden work
VB Design Studio

Bedroom

VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio

This bedroom also has a minimalist décor. A stylish bed with bedside tables, a matching rug and a wooden panelled wall look simple but elegant. As in the other rooms, it is the wall art that provides a touch of colour to the space while the ceiling track lighting adds style.

A cheerful study nook

Study room VB Design Studio Classic style study/office White artwork,art cutout,study room,white walls
VB Design Studio

Study room

VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio

The warm, rich wood of this study table gives a cosy feel to this space. The vibrant blue wall for the cricket fan in this room is a splendid way to add vitality to the ambience.


Beautiful wall murals

Hallway VB Design Studio Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs White wall art,wall mural,hallway,kids room
VB Design Studio

Hallway

VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio

Wall murals are a lovely feature of this beautiful home. The exquisite tree mural on this wall takes the décor to another level!

A serene outdoor space

Semi covered garden area VB Design Studio Classic style garden White garden,semi covered,wall motifs,potted plants
VB Design Studio

Semi covered garden area

VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio
VB Design Studio

This simple green space is ideal for enjoying a relaxed cup of tea in the morning! The wall murals give the area a stylish appearance and the large windows permit plenty of light within the house. VB Design Studio has successfully met the client’s brief with a skillful play of neutral colours, simple designs, vibrant wall art and impressive murals in an exemplification of beautiful minimalism.

If you like this home tour, you are sure to like this one too. Read A beautiful 3bhk apartment in Bangalore

35 great ideas for stone and brick walls
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks