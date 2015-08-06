The Superlative house

If we ever thought about showcasing a dream house here on homify, well we think we may have finally found one worth presenting. In Schutterwald, Germany, Grossmann Architects have designed and just completed an absolute gem of a dream house for their clients. This is no ordinary family home, this is a 540 square meter villa with a garden, swimming pool, and multiple terraces. The house with generous amount of openings, allows the exterior to the effortlessly integrated into the interior spaces and floods it with abundant light. For the inhabitants of this mansion; this is truly a wonderful living experience filled with abundance of natural light. Other luxurious amenities include a swimming pool with a sun deck, an ultra modern kitchen, fireplace and a luxurious with the best views one could ever imagine. It seems almost nothing is missing in this family wonder, lets us take a deeper look…