The Superlative house

If we ever thought about showcasing a dream house here on homify, well we think we may have finally found one worth presenting. In Schutterwald, Germany, Grossmann Architects have designed and just completed an absolute gem of a dream house for their clients. This is no ordinary family home, this is a 540 square meter villa with a garden, swimming pool, and multiple terraces. The house with generous amount of openings, allows the exterior to the effortlessly integrated into the interior spaces and floods it with abundant light. For the inhabitants of this mansion; this is truly a wonderful living experience filled with abundance of natural light. Other luxurious amenities include a swimming pool with a sun deck, an ultra modern kitchen, fireplace and a luxurious with the best views one could ever imagine. It seems almost nothing is missing in this family wonder, lets us take a deeper look…
From the outside we get a first glimpse of the house across the garden, it appears very modern, simple and cubistic in approach. The flat roof canopy and large windows clearly distinguish itself from its neighbours in the vicinity, which have a more traditional architectural aesthetic. The exterior facade with wooden panelling gives the building an earthy character; the cantilevered portion of the roof canopy protects the spacious terrace against the rain and the sun.
As we change our point of view with a focus on the front elevation, the swimming pool in the front begins to take a more dominant effect, it is separated for reasons of privacy from the neighbouring houses by a stone cladded wall which limits views into the property from the street level. Elegantly composed in the middle of two large sun decks; one can enjoy a pleasant view of the garden and meadows around, while splashing, sunbathing and rejuvenating in the warm summer months.
As we swing on to the other side of the property to get another glimpse, we arrive to the space overlooking the entrance of the house. The main entrance is accessed trough a paved courtyard which is set back from the plinth of the house. This perspective is very different from the others we have seen so far: distinctly introverted and closed. The openings much smaller than the opposite side and are reflective in appearance, providing adequate privacy from the street level.
As you set step into the living room, you are immediately greeted with a modern, lavish and generous feeling of space. The living area with full height windows and doors opens out onto the garden making it seamlessly flow in. A contemporary fireplace is embedded into the wall that serves as a space divider between the living and dining areas. Many plush fabrics and upholstery have been used here to complement the furniture used. The living room has a very neutral tone bathed in hues of brown, greys and whites.
We move across the wall that separates the the living and the dining spaces, here we are presented an all white colour scheme excluding the classic wooden dining table for eight people. The dining space exudes a mix of glamour and modern purism. The large glass doors composed beautifully in the middle of the wall can be directly opened onto the garden or the breathtaking swimming pool outside.
In contrast to the living room the kitchen is all dressed up in shades of grey and black. Small openings give glimpses onto the outside. Across the kitchen island the large doors give access to the spacious terrace and the swimming pool outside. A view that can be as well enjoyed directly from the kitchen. The kitchen is exclusively modern in aesthetics, minimal, simple and clad in high quality materials.
We would love to continue this breathtaking tour across the other rooms, but we have a surprise coming right up: the hot bath on the upper floor. What a view to behold: here you can unwind, relax and enjoy the splendid view of the garden in the cool bubbly waters on a hot summer day. We hope you enjoyed this tour through one of the best houses we have seen so far, for more farmhouses have a look at this idea book on weekend escapes.