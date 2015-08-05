An epic courtyard revival

Architects and homeowners alike are getting more and more inventive when it comes to figuring out how to use and reinvent the space at the rear of their inner-city properties. In most cases, the living room or kitchen area is rethought before all other rooms, due to the fact they are viewed as some of the most important spaces in a home. Value and resale wise, how the kitchen looks, in particular, has the potential to make or break a sale. The kitchen is seen as the heart of the home; a space that connects all other rooms and family members together so it makes sense that it should be a well laid out space conducive to conversation and interaction. Today on homify, we are touring through a wonderful side house extension by GOAStudio which will surely inspire you to make changes to your home. Take a look…
One of the most striking elements of the new extension is the outline provided by the frame of the glazing. Almost like a picture frame around a piece of art, the border encapsulates the view of the bright internal space, enticing us to step inside…
From this angle, we are treated to a view of the fully-length glass stacker doors, which have been pulled all the way back to show off the juxtaposition between the inside and outside spaces. You can also see the newly laid timber deck. This space provides the occupants with an area to enjoy the warmer months and to entertain friends and family until the early hours of the morning.
Stepping inside, we can see that the view of the garden is perfectly aligned with the direction of the furniture and fixtures. The colour palette allows the flow of natural light to bounce off the walls and floors, giving the space an airy and ethereal glow. The subtle contrast provided by the pale grey and white is contemporary and fresh, and is sure never to date
Thanks to the newly installed roof and skylights, the space is bathed in a constant flow of natural light—no matter how grisly the weather is outside. Cleverly, the recessed downlights have been installed along the axis of the bulkheads, meaning the occupants can cook in full light even when the sun has set.
Lastly, but definitely not least, we have a view of the kitchen in its entirety. It is also possible to see the existing part of the home and how wonderfully it works with the new extension despite their obvious differences in era. From this angle, you can also understand how the internal spaces have been redefined, allowing for a more fluid nature between the various rooms. Our eye is drawn directly to the back of the house, where yet another source of natural light is present.
