6 tips to remove lime from shower areas

That sounds complicated, right? When this chemical is used in household hygiene products, it has a less impressive name – murine acid. However, do not be fooled, its effects are equally strong. In fact, that is why it is used to eliminate the most resistant black mould from showers or bathtubs.

However, our advice: use this carefully!

When you use this chemical, make sure there is as much ventilation as possible. Never touch the acid directly; always wear gloves. Measure accurately, and make a mixture of three parts of water for one of hydrochloric acid. Wear gloves while applying the mixture on affected areas and take care to do so without splashing. Then, scrub the area with a brush, and let the chemical act on the surface for half an hour. After this, use plenty of water to wash it off, let it air-dry for a while, and finally, wipe the surfaces with a cloth.

