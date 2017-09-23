Best colours for your home according to Vastu

Colours… it is the essence of life. It is a proven fact that colours have a powerful impact on the psychology of any person. Colours have the power to inspire our behaviour and create an atmosphere for happy mood. A house is a place where we spend a major part of our life. Vastu shashtra, the ancient science of architecture has been used since centuries to create a perfect atmosphere to make your house a home. Vastu shashtra believes that specific colours stimulate distinctive emotions and if the house is according to the Vastu, it will certainly be a happy place.

We the Homify professionals have come up with a few suggestions of Vastu colours for your home. Apart from enhancing the aesthetics of your home it will also create a beautiful and healthy home filled with love, abundance and prosperity.

Have a look!