A beautiful and modern Mumbai home

Justwords Justwords
homify Modern kitchen
Welcome to a contemporary and stylish home in the ever-wake Indian city of Mumbai! From trendy designs to modern furniture and elegant colours, this residence will leave you impressed and inspired. Neat storage solutions, minimalistic decor and functional ideas add to the attraction of this property. Soothing but sufficient lighting makes it easy for everyone to go about their jobs easily. The interior designers and decorators at Shrishti Associates have done a truly wonderful job with this abode.

Warm and aesthetic entrance

Door Entry homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Door Entry

Warm and rich tones of wood and stylish wall claddings make the entrance beautiful and cordial. The lighting is mellow, while the shoe cabinet is very trendy. Fresh flowers and divine figurines add an auspicious touch to the space.

Minimalist living

Living Room homify Modern living room
Living Room

A simple yet modern grey couch offer cosy seating in the living space, while white walls and trendy lights lend the illusion of extra space. The plush rug under the coffee table is a comforting touch. The lack of decor gives this area a starkness which is fashionable.

Lovely way to the kitchen

Bedroom homify Modern kitchen
Bedroom

The kitchen is indeed the heart of this home, as is evident from the beautiful door that leads to it. The white and dark wooden combination here is very elegant and cosy.

Ultramodern kitchen

Kitchen homify Modern kitchen
Kitchen

Grey and white make for a very classy colour palette in this modular kitchen. Smooth handle-less cabinets, trendy appliances, sleek designs and indirect lighting are the other highlights of this space. Large white tiles on the backsplash lend a feeling of spaciousness.

Kitchen homify Modern kitchen
Kitchen

From another angle, you can see how niches have been pre-planned for appliances like the fridge. Hence, a neat look is achieved and there is ample space to move around.

Simple soothing bedroom

Bedroom homify Modern style bedroom
Bedroom

Soft greys and whites make this spacious bedroom relaxing and peaceful. Modern furniture coupled with sleek and minimal designs make this space the perfect sanctuary for tired souls. An inbuilt closet and a large mirror help you to get dressed here.


Gorgeous!

Bedroom homify Modern style bedroom
Bedroom

Beautifully patterned wall panels make this bedroom a gorgeous sight to behold. The bed is extremely fashionable, and the grey and white combination looks very sophisticated. Sheer curtains at the windows lend a dreamy feeling here.

Charming storage

Bedroom homify Modern bathroom
Bedroom

Dark brown and cream laminates with subtle prints all over make this wardrobe a special attraction in this residence. There are no handles, to achieve a minimalist look.

Take another tour - A gorgeous Kerala residence inspired by Arabian luxuries

7 ideas to design the entrance hall of your home
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


