A beautiful and modern Mumbai home

Welcome to a contemporary and stylish home in the ever-wake Indian city of Mumbai! From trendy designs to modern furniture and elegant colours, this residence will leave you impressed and inspired. Neat storage solutions, minimalistic decor and functional ideas add to the attraction of this property. Soothing but sufficient lighting makes it easy for everyone to go about their jobs easily. The interior designers and decorators at Shrishti Associates have done a truly wonderful job with this abode.
Warm and rich tones of wood and stylish wall claddings make the entrance beautiful and cordial. The lighting is mellow, while the shoe cabinet is very trendy. Fresh flowers and divine figurines add an auspicious touch to the space.
A simple yet modern grey couch offer cosy seating in the living space, while white walls and trendy lights lend the illusion of extra space. The plush rug under the coffee table is a comforting touch. The lack of decor gives this area a starkness which is fashionable.
The kitchen is indeed the heart of this home, as is evident from the beautiful door that leads to it. The white and dark wooden combination here is very elegant and cosy.
Grey and white make for a very classy colour palette in this modular kitchen. Smooth handle-less cabinets, trendy appliances, sleek designs and indirect lighting are the other highlights of this space. Large white tiles on the backsplash lend a feeling of spaciousness.
From another angle, you can see how niches have been pre-planned for appliances like the fridge. Hence, a neat look is achieved and there is ample space to move around.
Soft greys and whites make this spacious bedroom relaxing and peaceful. Modern furniture coupled with sleek and minimal designs make this space the perfect sanctuary for tired souls. An inbuilt closet and a large mirror help you to get dressed here.
Beautifully patterned wall panels make this bedroom a gorgeous sight to behold. The bed is extremely fashionable, and the grey and white combination looks very sophisticated. Sheer curtains at the windows lend a dreamy feeling here.
Dark brown and cream laminates with subtle prints all over make this wardrobe a special attraction in this residence. There are no handles, to achieve a minimalist look.
