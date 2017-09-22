Your browser is out-of-date.

A couple built their house of 56 m² and it was very beautiful!

casa-terracota , LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura Colonial style houses Bricks Multicolored
Building a house from beginning to end is a process that requires excellent planning, patience and the financial resources necessary to carry out the work as planned in both project and work budget, without taking shortcuts, which will guarantee a successful outcome at the end of this fascinating process. 

Everything starts with an idea, conceived from the first interview that the architect has with the client, which evolves into an architectural project, a planning of work until arriving at the execution of the construction of the house. Today we will take you through this process, in a project in charge of the  builders of  LUBAAL Construction and Architecture , who were responsible for designing and carrying out the construction of Casa Terracota. Let's start!

The concept

casa-terracota , LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura Colonial style houses Bricks Multicolored
LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura

LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura
LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura
LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura

Any construction of a house begins with an architectural project, which defines the form, spaces and style of the residence. Casa Terracota was conceived by means of a simple design, which combines certain modern lines with a traditional style, where sloped roofs with tiles decorate and intersect a main volume based on apparent brick. Here, a computer generated image shows us in three dimensions how this beautiful house will look. 

Getting Started

casa-terracota , LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura Colonial style houses Bricks Multicolored
LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura

LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura
LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura
LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura

Once the architectural project has been defined, it is moved to the budgeting phase of the executive project, where all the details of the activities to be performed for the correct execution of the work are seen. From the outline and cleaning of the ground, excavations for the foundation, to the final finishes of painting and installation of accessories. Here we have an image of the construction work already advanced, in its stage of work. 

Preparing the ground

casa-terracota , LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura Colonial style houses Bricks Multicolored
LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura

LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura
LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura
LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura

Despite the fact that the beginning of construction involved cleaning of the property and preparation of the land and it almost felt like the end of the project, but in fact  you need to do this first in order to have everything ready to create the sidewalks and ramps necessary to access the house, as well as to have the land ready to form a beautiful garden that is welcoming. 

Thick finishes

casa-terracota , LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura Country house Bricks
LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura

LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura
LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura
LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura

Having a good base when building, helps us to have optimal results in the work. Both the construction, castings and finishes, as well as profiling the window and door spans, guarantee us an easy installation of these elements when your time comes. At this stage of the construction, we also apply the thick finishes. 

To the interior

casa-terracota , LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura Country house Bricks Multicolored
LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura

LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura
LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura
LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura

Inside the  house, the spaces are well distributed, spacious and generous, despite the size of the house. Here we can see that the house is in a gray building, where the thick bricks with cement base are plucked into walls, floors and ceilings, and then pass to the fine finish. 

Finishing touches

casa-terracota , LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura Country house Bricks Multicolored
LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura

LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura
LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura
LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura

Finishing touches make up the final stage of construction. The plaster polished in walls and ceilings, the installation of ceramic tiles in the floor and the placement of windows and doors conclude the ending stage of building a house. A final cleaning inside the residence and it's prepared to receive furniture and equipment.


Applying exterior finishes

casa-terracota , LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura Country house Concrete Multicolored
LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura

LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura
LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura
LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura

In this phase, the house has received a painting background, the windows have been installed, as well as the doors, which allows the activities of finishing to the exterior and interior, as well as the installation of fixed furniture and accessories, and to secure the access to the interior of the house. There is still a long way to go to reach the final product though.

To say goodbye

casa-terracota , LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura Colonial style living room Tiles Multicolored
LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura

LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura
LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura
LUBAAL construcción y arquitectura

Inside, the experts proposed a clearly modern, elegant and functional design, with simple furniture of different colors, which will give you a touch of joy and a more vibrant and relaxed atmosphere. The distribution of the space accentuates the modernist character of this beautiful residence, maximizing the quality of life of its residents.

We hope you've enjoyed the tour of this homes. If you would like to continue to be inspired by gorgeous homes like these, please have a look at building a house based on SIP technology

What would you like to know about building houses? Please share with us in the comments section below.


