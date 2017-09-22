A couple built their house of 56 m² and it was very beautiful!

Building a house from beginning to end is a process that requires excellent planning, patience and the financial resources necessary to carry out the work as planned in both project and work budget, without taking shortcuts, which will guarantee a successful outcome at the end of this fascinating process.

Everything starts with an idea, conceived from the first interview that the architect has with the client, which evolves into an architectural project, a planning of work until arriving at the execution of the construction of the house. Today we will take you through this process, in a project in charge of the builders of LUBAAL Construction and Architecture , who were responsible for designing and carrying out the construction of Casa Terracota. Let's start!