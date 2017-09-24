A large and luxurious residence in New Delhi

The architects at DCA Architects in New Delhi bring you a lavish and sprawling property today. This double-storied house boasts of a generous garage space on the ground floor and is surrounded by landscaped gardens and driveway. Large windows and double-heighted spaces make the interiors bright and airy, while stylish use of wood and beige marble lend this home an earthy vibe. All rooms are fashionably furnished and are of large proportions for comfortable living. Even the bathrooms are luxurious and complement the design and decor spirit of the rest of the house.
Large glass windows and balconies allow the interior lights to shine through in the evening, making the residence look glorious. The wood and white combination of the exterior is classy and warm, while the gleaming driveway is very inviting. A tall tree right in front of the gate shows how much the family loves greens.
During the day, the house looks very welcoming up close. The wooden claddings contrast the white walls nicely, and potted greens add freshness to the property.
Glossy marble, elegant grey and white hues and lush greens make the porch and garage very refreshing. You can see that there is ample space to move around and the area is well-lit too.
An L-shaped blue sofa livens up the double-heighted living room of this house. Large windows bring in loads of natural light, while the stunning chandelier overhead shines after dark. The wood and glass coffee table is extremely modern, and the dining furniture is close by, so that guests can interact easily during parties.
The mezzanine floor overlooks the living area over stylish wrought iron railings. Large glass windows brighten up this space throughout the day, while a sophisticated seating area beckons you to relax and chat casually with loved ones.
Soft creams and whites rule this spacious bedroom for a relaxing and peaceful aura. The designer headboard of the bed is striking, while the seating furniture is extremely fashionable. Wooden panelling on the ceiling adds warmth to the room, while printed drapes add colour.
Marble in earthy hues clad the floor and walls of this lavish bathroom for an earthy yet classy feel. The shower is very ultramodern, while the double sink unit features wooden cabinets and drawers for easy storage of toiletries. The long mirror with a quirky wooden frame is especially stunning.
We love how the circular wooden frame of the mirror complements the round basin in this compact washroom. The marble used here is very earthy in colour and lends a sober yet opulent effect.
