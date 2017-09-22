A gorgeous house with stunning interiors in Mumbai

What can be more delightful than residing in a gorgeous, lavish house in the congested city of Mumbai? Even a transit home can be a pleasure to stay in when it is a classy, contemporary residence that embodies the stylish spirit of the city of dreams. Given the challenge of creating a transit apartment that would exude an English country style, the interior design team from the Brice Design Group opted for a muted look paired with English style furniture and other elements that combine to create a stunning house. Let’s have a look!
Seen in entirety, the living area looks magnificent. It is divided into two seamless sections that are characterized by neutral colors, simple yet stylish furniture, dramatic paintings and gorgeous carpets.
The living area is a picture of sophistication. The beautifully patterned false ceiling with the stunning light fixture looks impressive above the simple yet elegant furniture. The woodwork has been lacquered white to create a sense of greater space and airiness.
The exquisite pattern and colors of the lovely carpet balance the simplicity of the grey sofa and white walls. The dramatic painting, tall lamp, attractive table, comfortable ottoman, and clock come together to create a cozy and elegant space.
The sofa chairs are the very vision of comfort and create a stylish monochromatic picture paired with the painting and black artefacts. The floral seat and ottoman add a splash of colour to the area.
The huge window at the far end of the living area ensures a sufficiency of fresh air and natural light during the day.
The round wooden table and beautifully designed chairs are perfect for refined dining. Set with English crockery, what better way to enjoy your tea?
A bedroom is a place of rest and repose and this bedroom exemplifies relaxation in full measure. The neutral colours of the furnishings are brightened by a dramatic painting and dollops of colour in the form of orange cushions. The light fixtures look stylish and add to the charm of the room.
The cozy bed looks extremely inviting, its neutral hues balanced by the beautiful painting, orange cushions and by the natural beauty of the pretty pink flowers. The bedside tables and lamps add a quirky charm to the ambience.
The cream and red colour palette of this lovely bedroom gives it a cheerful and invigorating feel. The floral curtains, bright chair and pretty carpet add to its quaint appeal, while the painting and bedside tables add a note of sobriety. The hat on the table is a quirky touch!
The kitchen is an intriguing combination of colours and textures. The mint green back splash creates a pleasing effect.Bric Design Group have perfectly executed the task of fashioning an English country décor.
