14 amazing ideas to decorate your bedroom wall

The bedroom in the house is a personal haven, where you can be yourself. Apart from sleeping and resting, the bedroom is that room in your home where you share intimate moments and make lovely memories. Moreover for some real me time, there is no better place than the bedroom of your house. With so much importance associated with the bedroom, you must ensure that the décor of the bedroom should be perfect. And, the décor of your bedroom begins with the wall. Make small changes in the room from time to time to refresh its appeal. The changes can be brought about through textiles, furniture or wall décor. Mentioned below are some amazingly inspiring proposals for the bedroom wall décor:
The living room is the space where you use photos for decoration. It can be in the form of collage, single picture or in different frames. You can give an extremely personal and intimate touch to your bedroom by using photos in the most creative and innovative manner. There is an emotional touch to the whole setting when you use photographs on the walls. There are many ways in which the photos can be used to decorate walls. Try a combination of black and white photos along with coloured photos for adding life to the walls of the bedroom.
If you have a small bedroom in your home, it is always recommended to settle for white shade or lighter shades as it imparts sense of spaciousness. Light reflects well with light and white shades. However, if you have a bigger bedroom, try incorporating intense colours so that there is added vitality and an additional dose of energy. Make sure that you have the right choice and combination of colours so that they sync with one another well and make the bedroom cozy and comfortable. Combination of light and dark shades works perfectly well. If you are experimental in nature, you can go in for the same colour and try using different tonalities.
Using wallpapers on bedroom walls is nothing uncommon when it comes to ideas for decorating walls. People usually choose this option when they are slightly short on the budget and want a practical approach to the bedroom. If you want you can use wallpaper on only one wall of the bedroom, you can do that as well. To display your creativity and aesthetic sense, you can choose from a wide variety of wallpapers available on the market. Add a personal touch to your bedroom with such wallpapers by customising them with posters and pictures.
This wall décor in the bedroom is simply splendid. However, this style of wall décor will look great in modern homes. People who love industrial aesthetics are sure to like this décor. The brick wall adds to the rustic appeal of the space and gives it an air of sophistication. Place suitable lighting highlighting the brick wall. You can place two picture frames on both sides and may be a musical instrument right in the centre of the wall for that raw, rustic appeal.
There are bedrooms that come with little surface. In such rooms it is recommended to use lighter tones for the wall colors. Along with this, place a mirror at a strategic position so that a sense of spaciousness is created. Add a decorative frame and nice framed photos on the wall to highlight it and make it look bright and lively.
If you are looking for minimal and simplistic décor ideas for decorating bedrooms, try placing a large format picture strategically on one wall in the bedroom. The wall on which the picture will be hung should have a theme or pattern. You can choose from common themes such as – nature, travel, art, music etc. Though this décor is simple, there is a sense of elegance and sophistication associated to the same. You simply cannot go wrong with this setup.
Wall stickers are the best ways of decking up bedroom walls in any style you want. The stickers are decorative vinyls, which have to be added on the walls. This is not only an easy solution to the wall décor, but is also the most practical approach to renovate a bedroom. It takes barely any time to do the stickering work and can be done on walls in the bedroom, kitchen, living room, bathroom etc.
Bedroom is that space of your home where you want to relax and shed all your tiredness by cozying up in your bed at the end of a long tiring day. Using pastel and soft colour shades is therefore highly recommended. Quiet and serene environments are created with the help of these shades. You can either go in for a single pastel shade or a combination of various shades by understanding the shades that sync with one another. Relax and rest in this peaceful ambience.
If you love art, try incorporating the same in your bedroom wall décor. While putting up the art work on the wall ensure that it is in sync with the total bedroom setting so that it does not look out of place.
You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.
The rustic style of bedroom décor has gained immense popularity off late. If the bed in your bedroom is simple, using stone in the wall should be priority. You just cannot miss this element in the interior décor of the bedroom. Using natural stone on the walls imparts a new dimension to the room. Wooden walls, wooden frames on the doors and windows and use of light colours make perfect bedroom settings.
If you thought that concrete was boring and too mechanical, you are mistaken. You might not know that concrete can make extremely sophisticated interiors giving an industrial and minimalist appearance to the space. Concrete has a different aesthetic appeal and you can use materials which have similar appeal and appearance. Microcement is one such element, which helps in giving a finer finish to your bedroom décor and makes the space look special.
If the wall of the bedroom incorporates reliefs and textures, you can play with them with suitable lighting. Install lights from various angles and in different intensities to create patterns on the walls. Complete transformation of the bedroom can be seen with use of the lights and patterns in the right pattern.
Using lively and extremely bright hues in the bedroom can transform the space greatly. Usually vinyls are used on the walls for the designs and patterns and these change the aesthetics of the space drastically. Along with the wall décor, add suitable bedding colours, cushion colours to the bedroom to make it look attractive and appealing.
Many modern home interiors have a vertical garden setup to decorate bedroom wall. This wall décor helps in establishing connection with Mother Nature in your home interiors. Install small wall pots in fancy design and pattern and you can plant greenery there. This décor will need some maintenance, but the effects that are brought in the bedroom are excellent.
