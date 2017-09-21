How to decorate your house with little money

If you are in the mood to change the furniture of your home and the colour of your walls, this will help you get started. Every now and then it seems like the body and the mind asks us for a change of decoration, but of course, we do not always have enough money to afford big purchases. That's why homify has compiled some great ideas for a low budget. If you want to fill your head with fresh ideas for your home, do not wait any longer. The book of ideas that you have ahead will reveal 33 ideas for you to achieve shocking changes at home with little money.