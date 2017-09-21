4 types of outdoor flooring with advantages and disadvantages

Ceramic tiles are the most commonly used outdoor flooring option. The reason – it has many advantages such as being easy to maintain and clean, besides being resistant to temperature changes, making it ideal for exteriors.

We can choose from several types of ceramic floors, from terracotta to porcelain and stoneware. Each of these outdoor floors has specific advantages.

i. Terracotta floor: This is ideal for giving a rustic air to our terrace, as it is handmade, and therefore, has irregularities and imperfections that make it very special. Although resistant, it requires some treatment and care, as it is very sensitive to spills and stains.

ii. Porcelain stoneware: Highly recommended for its durability, porcelain tiles are scratch resistant and can withstand high and low temperatures. In addition, they are very versatile as today, you can find tiles in many patterns and colours, some of which imitate the textures of other materials, such as stone, marble and even wood. They are easy to install, although a few precautions need to be taken. When it is used for outdoor flooring that is subjected to sudden changes in temperature, expansion joints must be provided between the tiles.

iii. Stoneware: It is cheaper and easier to install, but being thinner than porcelain stoneware tiles are also less resistant to the natural elements.