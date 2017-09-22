A stylish and modern home in Bangalore

Owning a fashionable villa in trendy Bangalore is a dream come true for many of this cosmopolitan city’s residents. After a hectic workday routine, what can be more desirable than returning to a stylish, comfortable, relaxing home! Combining modernity and tradition with aplomb, the city is an inspiration for many interior designers. Today we’ll see how Bonito Designs created a beautiful contemporary yet traditional home within the walls of a JR Greenwich four-bedroom villa on Sarjapura Road. Let’s take the tour!
The cool marble floor and subtle beige notes of the sleek sofa and curtains are teamed with the rich, warm tones of the wooden furniture to create a sophisticated and cozy living space. Plant arrangements dot the area, adding a splash of natural green beauty to the space, which is further complemented and enlivened by cheerful cushions. A partition with CNC cutting has been used to make an impressive foyer at the entrance, which also has a rack for shoes.
The small puja unit has pretty shutters and racks that replicate the partition with CNC cutting in the foyer, with little spotlights illuminating the area. The dining area is a bright space with a cheerful white, blue and yellow table teamed with sleek white chairs and a vase of beautiful flowers as a centre arrangement. A false ceiling replicates the pattern of the CNC cutting for a gorgeous effect.
This living area is ideal for comfortable television viewing. The wooden floor, furniture, backlit panel and plants combine for a trendy look within an aesthetically appealing, classic brown and white décor.
The textured beige wardrobe with its elegant dresser is harmoniously balanced by the dark blue bedspread. The blue and green cushions enliven the area and are complemented by the plant on the dresser. There is sufficient storage space in the form of of cupboards, lofts and drawers.
The dark wood of the floor and cupboards gives this bedroom a rich look that is brightened by the intriguing white headboard and trendy bedside lamps. The vibrant blue and orange of the comfortable bed adds vitality to this relaxing space.
This wooden dresser is a picture of sophistication with illuminated shelves for artefacts and a large mirror set within a sleek wooden frame.
This elegant linear work unit with a long desk, cupboards and appealing shelves is smart, sleek and functional.
The open kitchen is a beautiful modern affair with trendy flooring, gleaming appliances, a classic brown and white colour palette and a vibrant back splash for an accent feature.
If you liked reading the home tour of this villa, make sure you read this one too - A beautifully renovated 85sqm apartment