7 pooja ghar essentials you need this festive season

Once again it is that time of the year when entire country is engulfed in the colours of celebrations and devotion. Navaratri is here to welcome Dussehra and together they will set the mood for the celebration of the grand Indian festival of Diwali. We Indians eagerly wait for this season when the festive mood swallows up one and all, irrespective of their religious belief and social status. The family comes together to pray for a healthy and prosperous year ahead. There is no better time than this to give a makeover to your pooja room and bring home some pooja essentials for prayer and celebrations.