7 pooja ghar essentials you need this festive season

Ramaiyan Residence., Cozy Nest Interiors
Once again it is that time of the year when entire country is engulfed in the colours of celebrations and devotion. Navaratri is here to welcome Dussehra and together they will set the mood for the celebration of the grand Indian festival of Diwali. We Indians eagerly wait for this season when the festive mood swallows up one and all, irrespective of their religious belief and social status. The family comes together to pray for a healthy and prosperous year ahead. There is no better time than this to give a makeover to your pooja room and bring home some pooja essentials for prayer and celebrations.

​1. An abode for God

The creator of the Universe also needs an abode to live in your home. Bring home a beautiful temple where you can keep the statues and images of God along with the pooja essentials. The pious place will generate positive energy for your home.

2. The statue of God

Pooja room wall with Carved Marble cladding
Pooja room wall with Carved Marble cladding

Change the statue of the God and bring home a new one. It is a tradition that we Indians are following since ancient times. Our faith has given a shape to our God and we worship Him in the statue. It is essential to have at least one.

​3. Aasan to sit down

Pooja Room
Pooja Room

Prayers can’t be performed by sitting on the bare floor. Get a new aasan or carpet where you can sit with your family while performing pooja.

​4. Spreading the light

Temple Bells - Arati and Sundaresh's Residence
Temple Bells—Arati and Sundaresh's Residence

Beautiful lamps symbolize the source of energy. While performing pooja and rituals, lightning of lamp is considered to be auspicious and essential. Get lamps for your pooja space and spread the light of peace and prosperity.

5. Brightening up the space

homify Modern living room
It’s festival time, so why not brighten up the pooja space with lots of lights. It will brighten your life with happiness and positive energy and kill the darkness from your home and life.

6. Tinkle of the bells

Ramaiyan Residence
Ramaiyan Residence

It is said that Goddess Lakshmi loves the tinkle of bells. Welcome the Goddess with the melodious chime of the bells. Be creative and use the bells to decorate the pooja space instead of just keeping a bell there.

7. Toran and decoration

the internal walls of the pooja room
the internal walls of the pooja room

The prayers and celebrations are incomplete without beautiful hanging torans and floral decoration which is further adorned by lamps and lights. Let loose your creativity and imagination and just decorate the pooja room to welcome God with your family and friends.

Did you find these suggestions and tips useful? Answer in the comments.


