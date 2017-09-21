Your browser is out-of-date.

6 ideas for your dream closet

Natasha Kurien
Loft de 250m², Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores
Have you ever dreamed of having a spacious closet for all your clothes to revel in without having to worry about space? With a walk in closet, you could do just that- organize your clothes without having to compromise on space.

If space doesn't weigh you down, then this ideabook presents to you 6 great ways to get yourself that dream closet you've always wanted. Walk in closet, here we come! 

1. Maximum utilization

Walk in Closet Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

Walk in Closet

Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

For narrow spaces that give you an elongated area, try to go for a larger number of cabins. The more number of cabins you have in store, the more space you are left with to organize your closet. Opt for shelves to help keep all your belongings right where you need them to be. 

2. Modern design

Walk-in Closet Mobilificio Marchese
Mobilificio Marchese

Walk-in Closet

Mobilificio Marchese
Mobilificio Marchese
Mobilificio Marchese

For a modern yet unique design, go for lighting and elements such as the ones used in this image. The closet hosts colors such as white and gray which create a natural, neutral environment which works well if you're looking for a modern touch. The presence of furniture in the closet makes dressing up all the more easier! 

3. Classic for the best

Loft de 250m², Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores
Riskalla &amp; Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores

Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores
Riskalla &amp; Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores
Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores

Leather and dark wood make quite the companions as this next image demonstrates. Th cabinets are so arranged that they take up the entirety of the walls without having to compromise on space. The shelves offer flexibility in terms of the kind of clothes they can accommodate. 

4. This is one unique structure

CLOS-IT - Dressing Room Shelving System Regalraum UK
Regalraum UK

CLOS-IT—Dressing Room Shelving System

Regalraum UK
Regalraum UK
Regalraum UK

Traditional walk in closets tend to pose a problem if space isn't at your disposition. The solution remains to be a unique structure such as this with simple and basic shelves that serve your purpose. The idea is to accommodate all your clothes, so pick out a model that does just that. 

5. Colors are vital

Residência Cond. Reserva do Arvoredo, Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

The lighting of the area is as important as the amount of storage space that is in the offing. Colors that make it to the tiniest of all corners is prime. This image depicts a closet which has lighting distributed such that the true essence of the closet is brought to the forefront. 

6. Vitality plays a key role

Walk In Closet Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Walk In Closet

Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors
Kellie Burke Interiors

Wondering what the best way is to decorate your closet? Simple! With your clothes! Pick out bright colors that play against a slightly unconventional backdrop in terms of furnishing. Play around with colors and furnishing to bring out the best in your closet.

Which one did the trick for you? 


