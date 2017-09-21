6 ideas for your dream closet

Have you ever dreamed of having a spacious closet for all your clothes to revel in without having to worry about space? With a walk in closet, you could do just that- organize your clothes without having to compromise on space.
If space doesn't weigh you down, then this ideabook presents to you 6 great ways to get yourself that dream closet you've always wanted. Walk in closet, here we come!
For narrow spaces that give you an elongated area, try to go for a larger number of cabins. The more number of cabins you have in store, the more space you are left with to organize your closet. Opt for shelves to help keep all your belongings right where you need them to be.
For a modern yet unique design, go for lighting and elements such as the ones used in this image. The closet hosts colors such as white and gray which create a natural, neutral environment which works well if you're looking for a modern touch. The presence of furniture in the closet makes dressing up all the more easier!
Leather and dark wood make quite the companions as this next image demonstrates. Th cabinets are so arranged that they take up the entirety of the walls without having to compromise on space. The shelves offer flexibility in terms of the kind of clothes they can accommodate.
Traditional walk in closets tend to pose a problem if space isn't at your disposition. The solution remains to be a unique structure such as this with simple and basic shelves that serve your purpose. The idea is to accommodate all your clothes, so pick out a model that does just that.
The lighting of the area is as important as the amount of storage space that is in the offing. Colors that make it to the tiniest of all corners is prime. This image depicts a closet which has lighting distributed such that the true essence of the closet is brought to the forefront.
Wondering what the best way is to decorate your closet? Simple! With your clothes! Pick out bright colors that play against a slightly unconventional backdrop in terms of furnishing. Play around with colors and furnishing to bring out the best in your closet.
