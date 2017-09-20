10 Vastu Shastra tips to keep bad energies from your home

When things aren’t going well in our lives, it is important to seek positive energy, change one’s attitude, maybe even leave some people behind, and of course, renew the energy in our home.

After all, a home is the mirror of our life. It is where we rest and relax. If we do not feel at ease in our house, it’s unlikely that we feel that way anywhere else. Vastu Shastra can help us to feel happy in our home.

Did you know that Vastu Shastra prescribes guidelines on how space can improve our well-being, either in the places where we work or live? With this knowledge, we can evaluate the positive influences that are present in the space and redirect the negative ones. By making certain modifications, we can improve and solve professional, emotional, financial and health blockages.

Discover in this ideabook some tips for cleaning a house of bad energies with Vastu Shastra. Don’t waste any more time. Start right away to bring more positivity into your life! Here’s how…