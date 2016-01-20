DIY: How to build your own wood oven in 6 steps

For most foodies cooking is fun, but cooking on a naked flame in a wood oven can provide an altogether different experience, from otherwise cooking on a normal modular kitchen counter top. Wood ovens (also commonly known as wood-fire ovens) are ideal if you adore barbecued delicacies and baked dishes.

Building a wood oven can be exciting and engaging. Not to mention the joy of accomplishment, once it is built and sits right in front of you waiting for the first wood baked pizza to be thrown into the fire. Also, building a wood oven at your place is much easier than you would imagine, provided that you are really passionate about exploring different ways of cooking, and prepared to arrange everything that is needed to install one.

One of the best thing about a wood oven is that there is no need to clean it. It is traditionally made out of clay adobe, refractory concrete or refractory bricks, all of which are readily available nowadays. It is an easy task if you can follow the 6 crucial steps to building it. Let's begin..