A beautifully renovated 85sqm apartment

Do you love your apartment but feel that it needs a makeover? Or maybe you need more space! Maybe your family is growing and your home needs a little redecorating. No matter what the reason, the architects from Architetto Alberto Colella can work their magic on your home. This 85 sq. m. apartment is one of their most ambitious projects. The homeowners were not sure what to do with the existing space, so they handed it over to professionals. And here is the end result!
The kitchen has remained the same, for the most part. This is because the kitchen has large windows that allow enough natural light to come in. The transparent sliding doors separate the kitchen from the living room, which works quite well. The space becomes enclosed, while the glass doors allow light to spill over into the dining area. The kitchen is minimalistic and the white furniture just highlights this concept.
The homeowners needed a redecoration because they needed an extra room for their children. The children were growing up and they needed their own space and privacy. However, the total area that could be used was only 84.5 sq. m. Despite that, each room was essential to the house and could not be eliminated. Keeping all these conditions in mind, the architects started working on the home layout.
As seen in the floor layout, the entrance was located right in the centre. There was a dining and lounge area, a kitchen, a large terrace, a small terrace, a bathroom and a master bedroom with attached bathroom. The aim was to leave the basic plan as is while turning one of these spaces into the children’s bedroom.
Once the architects were done with their work, the apartment was transformed completely. The small hallway from the entrance now led to the living area that was the converted small terrace. On the right remained the master bedroom along with the attached bathroom, giving the parents ample privacy. And then there was the kids’ bedroom. A second door from the living room led to the kids’ bedroom, another bedroom and the bathroom. They had efficiently converted the existing space to make way for the extra bedroom.
The renovated living area overlooks the small dining area. There is proper lighting to ensure that the dining table is well illuminated. Doors and glass partitions ensure that no space overlaps each other.
The living room is extremely cozy and functional. We can see that the architects have ensured that the living room does not feel cramped at all. The TV wall has shelves to hold books. The sofa is simple and stylish, keeping in mind the minimalistic theme of the house. The sofa’s position by left wall ensures there is enough space for movement.
Finally, we come to the most important part of the house, the rooms for both the boys. Each space has a dedicated desk, a bed and a bookcase to keep the children’s school books and other collectibles. The wardrobes are provided in the room itself. Despite the minimalism, both these rooms have a touch of colour to liven up the living space.
The bathrooms are both simple and elegant. White furnishings, white walls, white everything has been used to keep in line with the apartment’s décor theme. There is ample lighting to ensure the bathrooms are illuminated.
