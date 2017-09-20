Your browser is out-of-date.

A gorgeous and comfortable penthouse in Pune

Justwords Justwords
Penthouse, Artistic Design Works Artistic Design Works Modern media room
Loading admin actions …

Nothing can spread cheer in a house like natural light. This penthouse in Pune, designed to perfection by Artistic Design WorksInterior Landscape Designers allows for maximum flow of natural light and air that add a positive vibe to the tasteful and elegant interiors.   This premium duplex apartment boasts some great ideas in furniture and décor. Several snug seating areas make it an inviting space for guests and hosts alike. The spaciousness is made good use of by creating well defined private and common areas.

Modern floor and ceiling ideas

Penthouse Artistic Design Works Modern media room
Artistic Design Works

Penthouse

Artistic Design Works
Artistic Design Works
Artistic Design Works

The flooring in the living area is a mirror finish marble that reflects plenty of light from the ceiling. The furniture matches the colour tone in this well-planned space where everything falls seems to fall in place.

Plush living room

Penthouse Artistic Design Works Living roomLighting
Artistic Design Works

Penthouse

Artistic Design Works
Artistic Design Works
Artistic Design Works

This formal living area is enveloped in light from the large French windows provided with sheer drapes. The sofas are large and comfortable while the coffee table in an unusual design provides a highlight piece in the centre. An Indian touch is added to the otherwise modern living area with the use of brocade fabric on one of the sofas.

Letting light dominate

Penthouse Artistic Design Works Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Artistic Design Works

Penthouse

Artistic Design Works
Artistic Design Works
Artistic Design Works

Light makes for an interesting theme that dominates this apartment. One the one hand there is the natural light from the large windows. On the other hand warm lighting provided in as many recesses as possible on the false ceiling. The dining area adjacent to the staircase is also well lit and makes for a cozy family nook.

Contemporary staircase

Penthouse Artistic Design Works Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Artistic Design Works

Penthouse

Artistic Design Works
Artistic Design Works
Artistic Design Works

This floating style staircase aptly fits the contemporary décor of the apartment. The treads are in light coloured wood matching the wooden flooring while the glass balustrade with wooden railings allow for a sleek and modern look. Beside the staircase is a comfortable reading chair in a well-lit private alcove.

Informal living room

Penthouse, Artistic Design Works Artistic Design Works Modern media room Property,Couch,Furniture,Plant,Comfort,Decoration,Houseplant,Flooring,Living room,Architecture
Artistic Design Works

Penthouse

Artistic Design Works
Artistic Design Works
Artistic Design Works

A second seating arrangement in what could be meant as a family seating area has more colourful cushions and upholstery. Here too an unusual coffee table is the centrepiece. This is a smaller and cosier area than the bigger, formal living room.

Wood panelling for a grand effect

Penthouse, Artistic Design Works Artistic Design Works Modern style bedroom
Artistic Design Works

Penthouse

Artistic Design Works
Artistic Design Works
Artistic Design Works

In this elegant bedroom, wood panelling on the walls creates a luxurious feel and here too light plays the dominant element in design. It is used to great advantage to create a warm and intimate feel. The bedstead and side table sport modern trendy designs.

Opulent bedroom

Penthouse, Artistic Design Works Artistic Design Works Modern style bedroom Plant,Building,Property,Flowerpot,Window,Houseplant,Wood,Architecture,Interior design,Floor
Artistic Design Works

Penthouse

Artistic Design Works
Artistic Design Works
Artistic Design Works

This bedroom designed as a suite, has the bed area behind an elegant glass wall. This is a unique design that allows for privacy as well as being a spacious area that one can retreat into to enjoy some solitary moments.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


