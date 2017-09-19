A beautiful 3bhk apartment in Bangalore

In the middle of the Garden City of Bangalore, the designers at Bonito Designs have dreamed up a fairy tale residence for Mr Ramesh in Sobha City. The pastel colours and delicate furniture give a dreamy air to this compact 3 BHK apartment. The décor is modern and trendy but unique art pieces and quirky design elements give it a personal touch and transform it into a living space that owners can truly be proud of.
The snug round dining table with its delicate white chairs looks like it is made for a candle lit dinner for two! The crystal chandelier adds elegance to the room. Above the dining table is another delicate light arrangement that enhances the feeling of intimacy. Also seen is the discreet partition between the dining area and the open kitchen with a trendy white service counter
The living room is brought alive by a tree decal on the wall that gives it a unique feel. The recessed lighting has a light green hue that is matched by the sofa colours and the jade art pieces on the shelves. The entertainment unit is perched on the wall with concealed lights brightening every nook and cranny.
Concealed lighting with the greenish tinge around the borders of the false ceiling give a unique feel to the space. The colour co-ordination of white and green is an outstanding element of this room
This apartment has maximised the ambience of light with concealed lighting as well as unique chandeliers that dot several areas in the ceiling. The light fixtures are all very trendy and add to the feeling of space.
This Pooja cabinet is designed in keeping with the rest of the décor of the house. The wood and brass combination normally found in Pooja cabinets is replaced by simple white polished wood and glass with a plant painting on the glass door and lattice work in the cabinet doors beneath. It is elegant and graceful and sets the mood for a quiet moment of prayer.
While the living room was dominated by white and pastels, the bedroom is draped in more solid colours creating a clear mood distinction. The sober dark curtains gel with the dark brown entertainment unit. The wrought iron cabinet is artistic and space saving. The silver accent wall adds a unique personality to the room. Here too concealed lighting is used to great visual effect.
