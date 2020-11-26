Your browser is out-of-date.

17 pictures of small pools for terraces and gardens

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
proyecto residencial "SR01" , PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Garden Pool
Loading admin actions …

When we think of a home with a pool, we imagine that one needs a large garden for it. However, one can enjoy small pools even in smaller spaces. In this ideabook, we present 17 ideas of small courtyard pools that can inspire you to use your creativity and resources to design one for your home. Ready?

1. The design

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern pool
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

When we decide to build a pool in the garden, the first thing we should think about is the design. It should be in harmony with the rest of the garden area as well the house. We can always rely on plants and furniture to create a cosy space.

In this image, we can see that the synergy in the round shapes used in the garden, from the pool to the path and the chairs too.

2. Why it’s good to have a pool?

proyecto residencial "SR01" , PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Garden Pool
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

A swimming pool is an element that attracts attention, and it is especially useful considering the temperature in summer. That is why, it’s good to have a pool even in a small space, so we can take a dip to cool down. Additionally, the  pool serves a decorative element, and it offers us the chance to get our daily exercise. Of course, it also increases the value of a house.

3. Out of the shadows

Puesta de sol, Merida Arquitectos Merida Arquitectos Colonial style pool Concrete Brown
Merida Arquitectos

Merida Arquitectos
Merida Arquitectos
Merida Arquitectos

While considering where to build the pool, it is very important that as far as possible we should avoid locating it in an area covered with shadows. Of course, this decision might vary from one owner to another, but it is advisable to avoid shadows from nearby buildings or trees covering small pools.

4. Spaces without too much

Villa Unifamiliare 300mq , T_C_Interior_Design___ T_C_Interior_Design___ Classic style pool
T_C_Interior_Design___

T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___
T_C_Interior_Design___

When we do not have a lot of space and the swimming pool size is a concern, the fewer the objects we have around the pool, the better it is, so one can make the most of the area for relaxation.

5. Simplicity is the key.

Casa EV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Modern pool
ze|arquitectura

ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura

Small pools come in many shapes, materials and styles. Although they are the most common, rectangular and the circular pools are also the most popular among home owners.

6. Small pools for terraces

Glass 1701 - Arq. Exterior, Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Modern pool
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura

Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura

The idea of having a swimming pool at home is always good, but when one has children at home, it is necessary to take precautions. For instance, the floor surrounding the pool should be made of non-skid material to prevent them from slipping and falling. We should also consider the ideal depth of the pool.


7. Indoor or outdoor

Private Bungalow, Mobius Architects Mobius Architects Modern pool Water,Property,Swimming pool,Building,Interior design,Floor,Flooring,Rectangle,Real estate,Leisure
Mobius Architects

Private Bungalow

Mobius Architects
Mobius Architects
Mobius Architects

We must always think if we want to build small pools indoors or outdoors. Both have advantages and disadvantages. In this photograph, we see a wonderful example of an indoor pool that one can enjoy regardless of the temperature outside.

8. Pool at a height

homify Modern pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

When the pool is located on the roof, you need to protect the perimeter of the terrace with fences or rails. It is best to seek the opinion of experts to ensure that you adhere to height regulations.

9. What material?

PMR Residence, Dutta Kannan Partners Dutta Kannan Partners Modern pool Property,Building,Window,Furniture,Water,Plant,Swimming pool,Shade,Wood,Interior design
Dutta Kannan Partners

PMR Residence

Dutta Kannan Partners
Dutta Kannan Partners
Dutta Kannan Partners

While one can use a variety of materials for small pools, wood is one that is not so commonly used. However, we love the warm touch it can bring to the environment.

10. Plants

G HOUSE, Studio A Studio A Tropical style pool
Studio A

G HOUSE

Studio A
Studio A
Studio A

One cannot forget plants when it comes to decorating a pool area. There are many types to choose from, so pick one that suits the climate in your region as well as the stunning exterior of your modern Indian house.

11. Lighting

Divyashree, Sanctuary Sanctuary Modern pool Water,Property,Swimming pool,Azure,Building,Leisure,Real estate,Composite material,Shade,Facade
Sanctuary

Divyashree

Sanctuary
Sanctuary
Sanctuary

Using lighting one can create different moods to suit the moment. Additionally, it can provide an inviting ambiance to enjoy swimming at night.

12. The depth

Peacock and the Woods , Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern pool
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

Peacock and the Woods

Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

While making the decision about how deep the pool should be, think about how you will use it, how much space you have, and of course, the budget. Small pools for relaxation can be much smaller than those used for training or exercise.

13. Modern design

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Modern pool
Soleo

Soleo
Soleo
Soleo

Regardless of the swimming pool dimensions, it should have a modern design that brings style to the space. It is always a good idea to ensure that small pools match the style of the house.

14. Inground pools

S RESIDENCE , DESIGNER GALAXY DESIGNER GALAXY Modern pool
DESIGNER GALAXY

S RESIDENCE

DESIGNER GALAXY
DESIGNER GALAXY
DESIGNER GALAXY

Small inground pools should adapt well to the shape of the terrain. This example shows how with the help of a good architect you can achieve the best result.

15. Small details to improve the design

Dhanturi Farm House, iammies Landscapes iammies Landscapes Mediterranean style pool Blue
iammies Landscapes

Dhanturi Farm House

iammies Landscapes
iammies Landscapes
iammies Landscapes

We love the stone blocks, which provide access to this pool. They give the impression of walking on the water and offer fantastic support for resting between laps.

16. A unique pool

homify Pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

This pool caught our eye due to its transparent sides. Its size makes it ideal for sitting and relaxing to cool off during the hottest days.

17. A warm pool

Taras + Jacuzzi, ScandiSpa ScandiSpa Garden Swim baths & ponds
ScandiSpa

ScandiSpa
ScandiSpa
ScandiSpa

Finally, we show you a pool that is perfect to enjoy the tranquillity of the surroundings. It is also special because it has a heating system that keeps the water at the right temperature.

For more design ideas for small swimming pools for homes see Small, but nice: 6 mini pools.

Other impressive pool designs

APPLE POOL VILLA, The Designs The Designs Rustic style pool Water,Property,Swimming pool,Plant,Building,Azure,Lighting,Architecture,Leisure,Real estate
The Designs

APPLE POOL VILLA

The Designs
The Designs
The Designs

Here is another exceptionally crafted pool design for your terrace. Besides its unique construction, the wood that surrounds it lends an aesthetic charm as well as the needed warmth. Designed by professionals, this terrace swimming pool also has lights installed in it that make it easier for you to relax in water while looking at the night sky.

Bungalow- Lavasa, Aesthetica Aesthetica Garden Pool Water,Plant,Swimming pool,Sky,Tree,Shade,Rectangle,Leisure,Residential area,Composite material
Aesthetica

Bungalow- Lavasa

Aesthetica
Aesthetica
Aesthetica

Besides the pleasing surroundings, the plants installed near this irregular-shaped

terrace swimming pool make the whole dipping experience even more refreshing. This central position of the swimming pool also invites proper sunlight to help you perfectly relax your body.

Which of these designs is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.


