A stylish 3bhk apartment in New Delhi

Uniformity is the key to the beautiful interior décor in this 3 BHK private residence. One Sq. Meter Interior Designers and Decorators from New Delhi have done the fantastic job of turning the interiors of this home into something very unique. The colour palette used is very unusual, but as you will see, it is this colour palette that makes the home appealing and cosy.
This passage leads to the rest of the house. As we can see, there are two doors that lea to the bedrooms. The dark wood used in the doors is the perfect complement to the pristine white walls. The artwork, again, is exemplary. Instead of using just anything in their home, the homeowners and designers have managed to use pieces that truly respect the art form.
The décor has been kept minimal because this allows the decorators to highlight other elements in the living room. AS you can see, the wall in front of us is covered with striped wallpaper. Two simple art frames and a wooden table and bench have been placed to highlight the wallpaper. A lampshade illuminates this area.
The rest of the house uses the same unique wallpaper, which tells us that the homeowners and decorators believe in uniformity. A shelf by the TV is the perfect place for family photographs. A special light has been placed on the shelf to make sure the pictures light up each night. We love how the walls have beautiful art frames everywhere. This truly shows the elegant taste of the homeowners.
The sofas are upholstered with a colourful striped fabric. This fabric blends perfectly with the wallpaper’s colour pallete. Not just that, different sized sofas are placed in a U-shape to allow the homeowners to watch TV or to socialise.
Seen from a different angle, the whole living room is decorated in harmony. We love the glass doors that lead into a big garden, simply because they allow natural light to filter in. Even the thick curtains keep up with the purple/aubergine colour pallete used in the entire apartment.
What a tiny little cosy corner! This feels like a little library inside the apartment. There’s a hardwood column of shelves that is equipped to hold books and other necessities. The matching desk functions perfectly for those times when you want to read, work or just need to relax with your favourite book. The cupboards beside the desk are filled with books and keep up with the wooden theme as well.
The last stop on this home tour is the bedroom. This is simplicity at its best. The air conditioner has been mounted on top of the doorframe, to save space. The walls have been kept devoid of any over the top artwork, and maintain its elegance because of that. Two wooden side tables hold a night lamp and other accessories.
