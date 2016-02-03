A-Z about wooden homes!

There are two basic reasons which cause degradation of wood: biotic and abiotic. Biotic agents like fungi, bacteria and insects. Abiotic agents are sun, wind, water, fire and certain chemicals. Wood consists of hygroscopic elements which tend to absorb moisture from the air. Moisture is not good for the sustainability of wood. Wood is composed of 50% of carbon elements which becomes a suitable nutrient for fungus and insects. Insects like termites, marine borers, carpenter ants and powder post beetles are few that feed on wood. Proper care and maintenance does reduce the impact of these demerits but it increases the overhead cost. Careful selection of wood right at the beginning of the construction is one way to reduce insect and fungal infestation on your timber built. Other than that drying up of wood for a considerable period of time, coating it with preservatives and applying various treatments reduce insect attacks on wood.

