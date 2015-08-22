Kindergarden makeover

Before, the classroom was boring and unstimulating with plain white walls, and uninteresting black benches and desks. Insufficient natural light made the classroom dark and dull.The rigid, theater style arrangement of the furniture encouraged an outdated teaching approach with little room for creativity.

This former classroom design doesn't give all the students equal opportunity to have the attention of the teacher or hear the teacher easily, and the seating arrangement makes it difficult for students to interact with each other.The layout of the classroom also makes the classroom feel crowded and doesn't provide much space or flexibility for facilitating interactive activities.

After the makeover, the classroom transforms into an engaging, stimulating environment. The new classroom design uses colour to provide visual stimulation for the students, and uses interesting, ergonomic tables and chairs that can be moved around easily to form circles or a horseshoe shapes to facilitate modern teaching approaches and creative activities for the classroom.

The latter classroom design also feels less more open, and the layout makes it easy for the teacher and the students to move around the room and interact with each other. Finally, big windows provide sufficient natural light and make the classroom brighter.

It's easy to see how classroom design can facilitate student learning, teaching approaches, and interactions with these dramatic changes.