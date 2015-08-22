Kindergarden makeover

A kindergarden in Baner has a magical makeover by M+P architects based in Pune, and transforms into an engaging, stimulating place to learn and play. Let's see how changing the design of a classroom can facilitate student learning, teaching approaches, and the interactions which take place in a classroom.
We will see how a kindergarten with a rudimentary, traditional design transforms into modern, interesting classrooms.
The open plan classroom design gives children enough space to run around freely and play or lay on the floor. While the arched
caves provide a space for the quieter children to sit in a peaceful corner and read a book. After all kindergarden does mean children's garden.
Before, the classroom was boring and unstimulating with plain white walls, and uninteresting black benches and desks. Insufficient natural light made the classroom dark and dull.The rigid, theater style arrangement of the furniture encouraged an outdated teaching approach with little room for creativity.
This former classroom design doesn't give all the students equal opportunity to have the attention of the teacher or hear the teacher easily, and the seating arrangement makes it difficult for students to interact with each other.The layout of the classroom also makes the classroom feel crowded and doesn't provide much space or flexibility for facilitating interactive activities.
After the makeover, the classroom transforms into an engaging, stimulating environment. The new classroom design uses colour to provide visual stimulation for the students, and uses interesting, ergonomic tables and chairs that can be moved around easily to form circles or a horseshoe shapes to facilitate modern teaching approaches and creative activities for the classroom.
The latter classroom design also feels less more open, and the layout makes it easy for the teacher and the students to move around the room and interact with each other. Finally, big windows provide sufficient natural light and make the classroom brighter.
It's easy to see how classroom design can facilitate student learning, teaching approaches, and interactions with these dramatic changes.
Before the makeover, this classroom had rigid table and chair arrangements.The plain white walls were lifeless, and there was not enough natural light in the room.
After the makeover, the classroom is more colourful, interesting, and has more natural light.
Just a few changes like a bigger window, interesting furniture and some colour can make a world of difference.
Before the makeover, this classroom needed to use artificial lighting as it was just too dark. After the makeover, the classroom no longer needed to to use artificial lighting. This was achieved by fitting in a second door with windows, and a larger window.
The walls remained white in order to reflect more natural light and also to serve as a neutral background where children can display their works of art. Although the walls remain white, the unplastered walls create texture, and the columns and beams create depth and shelving space.
Creative classroom designs stimulate children and teachers to be creative. Here we see small caves of inspiration where arches frame mosaic tiles depicting animals.These small
caves also create depth and have an interesting effect. The storage is cleverly built into the walls and hidden away with colourful panels, which omits the need for cupboards and saves space.
Here are some toys for this playful environment. Creative classroom design is about blurring the lines between playing and learning.
The transformation is simply magical and inspiring. What a difference it must be for the children and the teachers!
