​These modern facades bring your home to a new level

From the perspective of design, the facade of a building plays an important role. Facade refers to the front of a building that usually overlooks an open space. In other words, facade is the “face” of a building. It creates the first impression about the architecture or design of a house. Hence, while outlining the design of a building it is important to consider the facade with special importance. Since the olden days, the best design ideas have invested in creating the facade of a building, whether it is adorning the building with a lavish portico at the entrance or keeping it simple yet elegant with classic wooden doors and windows facing the front. Times have changed, but the facade of a building, even today, is considered crucial from architectural point of view. New ideas are coming up, and if you are planning to build a new house you should, as well, decide upon an impressive modern facade that would suit your budget and expectations.
It is possible to create a unique sense of style with dynamic facade designs. These type of modern facades are part of responsive architectural design. Dynamic facade systems boast not only of unique designs but, also of their environmental efficiency. A dynamic facade can be built with a distinctive shading system that can be adjusted according to the changing environmental conditions and is completely computerised. They can be designed to give a building an illusionary appearance, as if it is moving or changing form every day or even every hour. Architectural design concepts are evolving fast and dynamic facades are an important aspect of modern architectural design. The concept of a dynamic facade is ever changing and will remain a crucial field of technological innovation. Dynamic facade designs are most commonly used for commercial buildings and often for residential buildings as well.
Glass is used very effectively in architectural designs. The use of glass was limited to window panes in the yesteryears but now it forms the entire facade of a building. The use of glass facades has become a prominent trend since the last decade and is a distinguishable part of modern facade designs. High rise buildings and skyscrapers in most big cities are glazed with glass facades. In fact, even businesses have developed around it, with companies providing a plethora of services to maintain the glass facade of buildings.Glass is chosen by architects not only because it gives the building a spectacular appearance but also because it reduces the amount of weight on the foundation. Glass reflects light and makes an area look more spacious. Also, the cost of maintaining glass is comparatively low. The concept is already in use for quite some time now and architects are coming up with new innovative design ideas to make glass facades even more attractive and unique.
Wood is another favourite material for design and architecture. Wooden facades are very common with residential buildings. One of the reasons to opt for a façade designed out of wood is that, it gives the building a rustic and natural appearance by camouflaging the concrete structure beyond it. The best part is, you can carve anything out of wood. So, you will never run short of designs for your wooden facade. A large number of modern houses nowadays stand grand and graceful with their wooden facades. The one shown above is half wood and half concrete and has been designed by Etc Urban, architects from London. Wood not only has outstanding constructional qualities, but commendable ecological qualities as well. It also takes much less time to be built. You can choose from a variety of wood types, like timber, cedar, larch, spruce, etc. Each type of wood has separate characteristics.
If you wish to impart a industrial feel to your house, a steel facade would be the most suitable. Steel is used extensively for creating new designs for facades. Present day architects use steel as a part of the design for facades. Modern facades not only make a building look more appealing but also aim to protect it from environmental damages. Though steel is susceptible to corrosion, not all steel would fit into that category. Apart from the choice of stainless steel, there are other cheaper alternatives as well. The natural process of corrosion removes the outer layer exposing a protective sheathe that resists the effects of rain and wind and prevents further corrosion. Steel can be moulded into varied and disparate patterns to create unusual and appealing designs. It can be intermittently used with glass or other materials like wood to bring about different innovative designs for the facade of a building.
A modern facade can be considered as an artistic expression. Facades with curves deal with all the abstract ideas, yet elegantly apply to the house they were designed for. The curves can come in any possible shape. A curve can be wave like or a steep slope on one side of the building or, it can also have a unique oval disposition. If you are fond of experimenting with new ideas, these peculiar but, nonetheless attractive patterns can greatly impress you. Also, for the sake of the design, any material can be used. The facade can be made of wood, it can be made of metal, glass or even brick. The asymmetric or curved patterns lend a house a distinct character which makes it stand out. You can also effectively use a small space to build an attractive facade with curved designs that blend well with the surroundings of the house.
If you love plants and wish to remain close to nature, you can go for a design that uses plants as part of the facade of your house. Using plants is a creative idea and can be utilized in a myriad of ways. Plants used for designing facades can either be integrated into the facade or alternatively used as creepers on the surface. However, it would deserve much care and attention and require to be tended regularly. Also, care should be taken to ensure that plants do not grow into openings. Brick facades lend a more concrete look to the house. However, bricks can also be used in attractive forms, to make them more appealing. Modern architecture uses bricks in different arrangements and alignments to bring about an aesthetic difference. Needless to mention, brick facades are strong and are more resistant to frequent environmental changes. Brick facades would also not burn a hole in your pocket and are absolutely worth the amount you spend.
