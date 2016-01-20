​These modern facades bring your home to a new level

If you love plants and wish to remain close to nature, you can go for a design that uses plants as part of the facade of your house. Using plants is a creative idea and can be utilized in a myriad of ways. Plants used for designing facades can either be integrated into the facade or alternatively used as creepers on the surface. However, it would deserve much care and attention and require to be tended regularly. Also, care should be taken to ensure that plants do not grow into openings. Brick facades lend a more concrete look to the house. However, bricks can also be used in attractive forms, to make them more appealing. Modern architecture uses bricks in different arrangements and alignments to bring about an aesthetic difference. Needless to mention, brick facades are strong and are more resistant to frequent environmental changes. Brick facades would also not burn a hole in your pocket and are absolutely worth the amount you spend.

