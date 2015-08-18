Your browser is out-of-date.

A revival of a 60's trend—mezzanines!

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
A mezzanine is an intermediate floor between the main floors of a building, and usually takes the form of a balcony with a low-ceiling. Mezzanines were a popular trend back in the 60's, and are making a huge comeback again. While some interior design trends are fleeting fancies, there are others which never die and keep coming back into style. One of the main reasons for mezzanines being so popular throughout time is that they are a low cost way of making a lot of extra space in a home. Imagine if you could add one whole extra floor to your house. It could serve as an extra bedroom, a home office, a library, or a yoga room. 

Let's have a look at some of these stylish mezzanine designs and discuss the many benefits of mezzanines. 

Mezzanines—a space for more space!

Living room Interiors Preetham Interior Designer Modern living room
Preetham Interior Designer

Here you can clearly see how much more space a mezzanine can make. It's amazing how mezzanines can solve the space issue so effectively, and with style too. Other than the space factor, mezzanines also help extend visual reach by offering expansive views of the surroundings. 

Mezzanines blend in perfectly well with the modern open plan living, emphasizing the retro feel and blasting you back to the past with a contemporary twist. This intermediate floor adds a special vibe to the house, brightening it up and making things more interesting. 

Houses with high ceilings have a better chance of incorporating mezzanines. However, if you're not sure if your house has enough space for a mezzanine, get a floor plan and then consult an architect for best results. 

Contemporary mezzanine design

CONTEMPORARY LIVING, 2A Design 2A Design Modern living room
2A Design

This contemporary mezzanine design incorporates metal, glass, and wood to create a wholesome modern look. One of the best things about mezzanines are their evergreen designs which stand the test of seasons and time. Mezzanines are here to stay, and will go the distance. 

Another advantage of mezzanines are that they light up and ventilate a home better, especially if you fit in windows or skylights in the mezzanine space. The different levels also create variety in depth and height, making the house appear larger and more spacious. 

Floating staircase

Raumspartreppe Freiburg, lifestyle-treppen.de lifestyle-treppen.de Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
lifestyle-treppen.de

The staircase is an important part of the design of a mezzanine. An interesting staircase such as this wooden floating staircase reminiscent of a nail clipper is sure to capture one's attention and set the suspense for things yet to come.

This gorgeous floating staircase is designed by lifestyle-treppen, experts in staircases and railings based in Bexbach, Germany. 

Mezzanine bedroom

The Post, Wiel Arets Architects Wiel Arets Architects Modern style bedroom
Wiel Arets Architects

A mezzanine is a great way to make an extra bedroom. Whether it's a guest room or a nursery for the new baby, mezzanines are an excellent low cost solution. 

This mezzanine bedroom is minimalist in design with very little furniture and decorations. The all white room goes well with the open plan design of the bedroom which gives it a spacious, breezy feel. 

Mezzanine bedroom with skylight

Duplex Lumineux, Solenne Brugiroux Architecte Solenne Brugiroux Architecte Modern style bedroom
Solenne Brugiroux Architecte

Houses with slanting ceilings are ideal for making cozy mezzanine spaces. Here we can see that a skylight has been fitted into this mezzanine bedroom, clearing the ceiling for a view of the sky. What a wonderful way to fall asleep right under a blanket of stars. Counting the stars instead of those silly sheep must be so much better! 

Browse through bedroom designs here on homify for more inspiration. 

Mezzanine library

Appartement Luxembourg, FELD Architecture FELD Architecture Modern living room
FELD Architecture

Space constraints in urban houses often don't allow us the luxury of having a separate room for a library. However, mezzanines can solve that problem efficiently. This mezzanine library just goes to show that mezzanines are versatile, functional spaces with plenty of room for creativity. 

We hope you enjoyed these trendy mezzanine designs. For more related ideas, have a look at edgy stairways

Spruce up your garden
Did you like these mezzanine designs? Let us know what you think in your comments below.


