A mezzanine is an intermediate floor between the main floors of a building, and usually takes the form of a balcony with a low-ceiling. Mezzanines were a popular trend back in the 60's, and are making a huge comeback again. While some interior design trends are fleeting fancies, there are others which never die and keep coming back into style. One of the main reasons for mezzanines being so popular throughout time is that they are a low cost way of making a lot of extra space in a home. Imagine if you could add one whole extra floor to your house. It could serve as an extra bedroom, a home office, a library, or a yoga room.

Let's have a look at some of these stylish mezzanine designs and discuss the many benefits of mezzanines.