A mezzanine is an intermediate floor between the main floors of a building, and usually takes the form of a balcony with a low-ceiling. Mezzanines were a popular trend back in the 60's, and are making a huge comeback again. While some interior design trends are fleeting fancies, there are others which never die and keep coming back into style. One of the main reasons for mezzanines being so popular throughout time is that they are a low cost way of making a lot of extra space in a home. Imagine if you could add one whole extra floor to your house. It could serve as an extra bedroom, a home office, a library, or a yoga room.
Let's have a look at some of these stylish mezzanine designs and discuss the many benefits of mezzanines.
Here you can clearly see how much more space a mezzanine can make. It's amazing how mezzanines can solve the space issue so effectively, and with style too. Other than the space factor, mezzanines also help extend visual reach by offering expansive views of the surroundings.
Mezzanines blend in perfectly well with the modern open plan living, emphasizing the retro feel and blasting you back to the past with a contemporary twist. This intermediate floor adds a special vibe to the house, brightening it up and making things more interesting.
Houses with high ceilings have a better chance of incorporating mezzanines. However, if you're not sure if your house has enough space for a mezzanine, get a floor plan and then consult an architect for best results.
This contemporary mezzanine design incorporates metal, glass, and wood to create a wholesome modern look. One of the best things about mezzanines are their evergreen designs which stand the test of seasons and time. Mezzanines are here to stay, and will go the distance.
Another advantage of mezzanines are that they light up and ventilate a home better, especially if you fit in windows or skylights in the mezzanine space. The different levels also create variety in depth and height, making the house appear larger and more spacious.
The staircase is an important part of the design of a mezzanine. An interesting staircase such as this wooden floating staircase reminiscent of a nail clipper is sure to capture one's attention and set the suspense for things yet to come.
This gorgeous floating staircase is designed by lifestyle-treppen, experts in staircases and railings based in Bexbach, Germany.
A mezzanine is a great way to make an extra bedroom. Whether it's a guest room or a nursery for the new baby, mezzanines are an excellent low cost solution.
This mezzanine bedroom is minimalist in design with very little furniture and decorations. The all white room goes well with the open plan design of the bedroom which gives it a spacious, breezy feel.
Houses with slanting ceilings are ideal for making cozy mezzanine spaces. Here we can see that a skylight has been fitted into this mezzanine bedroom, clearing the ceiling for a view of the sky. What a wonderful way to fall asleep right under a blanket of stars. Counting the stars instead of those silly sheep must be so much better!
Browse through bedroom designs here on homify for more inspiration.
Space constraints in urban houses often don't allow us the luxury of having a separate room for a library. However, mezzanines can solve that problem efficiently. This mezzanine library just goes to show that mezzanines are versatile, functional spaces with plenty of room for creativity.
We hope you enjoyed these trendy mezzanine designs. For more related ideas, have a look at edgy stairways.