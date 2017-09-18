7 ideas for furnishing big rooms

Without proper planning or ideas, the dream of furnishing big spaces can turn into a nightmare. However, we have some tips to make it easy for you to make every room as comfortable as possible.

Do you have an open-plan layout with the living room, dining room and kitchen combined into a single space, or are the walls so high that you feel a bit lost? Whatever the cause of discomfort that you experience in a huge room, it can be solved with the right furnishing and design. You can also hire a professional to help you with it.

It is important to create smaller and cosier islands within the large space, when you are furnishing big rooms. This can be done, by the clever placement of furniture or by structuring the flooring. In addition, it is advantageous if all the objects are coordinated. For example, having a colour or texture running through the room helps to create a harmonious atmosphere. Even if this is not done, it needn’t necessarily make large rooms look uncomfortable. Colourful furniture, neon shades or a mix of materials can also add more vitality to any large space. Here are some tips.