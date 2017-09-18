Well planned and organised row houses in Bangalore

Located in Medahali, Bangalore, these row houses are planned by paying attention to every last detail. The aim of the architects from Lumous Design Consultants was to create modern homes that satisfy the modern homeowner’s sensibilities, without compromising on the functionality. Each row house follows all the relevant Vaastu principles, which is a great advantage because one of the most primary requirements of potential homeowners is already satisfied. The external architecture is pleasing and the internal layout is practical and sensible. Let’s take a look at the planning for these row houses.
The row houses are planned exactly the same way. This uniformity is a hallmark of row houses and such housing communities. The exterior looks onto the main road. Each home has a parking space allotted to them. The façade design is modern and sharp, yet not very complicated. The use of grey and white, along with a dark grey column adds a touch of industrial style finish to each house. Lights are provided on the outside to illuminate the parking space as well the front of the house.
The floor plan of the home is restricted to just the ground floor. As we can see, there are steps that lead up from the parking area to the terrace. This is the perfect location for entertaining friends and family. The architects have provided huge windows in the front to make sure natural light comes into the home in abundance. The bit of wood panelling around the windows is a creative way to highlight the windows.
The other option for homeowners is the 3-bedroom configuration, which is ideal for slightly bigger families. While the layout is quite similar to the 2-bedroom configuration, there are architectural differences as well. The kitchen is on the left with two beautiful windows. On the right are the three bedrooms. One of the bedrooms is equipped with a separate bathroom. The other two bedrooms have a shared bathroom that is easily accessible through both rooms. Keeping in mind the basic requirements of homeowners, each room is fitted with cupboards to provide proper wardrobe space.
The 2-bedroom configuration is one of the options available to home owners. Once you enter the house, there is a huge living room, with ample space for a set of plush sofas and a TV. This is your relaxation area. On the left are a dining area and a kitchen. The kitchen looks out towards the front of the house. With lots of natural light and this much space, you can grow herbs and small plants in the kitchen itself. As we walk towards the back of the house, we come across two bedrooms. Both bedrooms contain a full wardrobe. However, due to space restrictions, the architects have equipped only one of the rooms with a full bathroom, which is easily accessible from the other room.