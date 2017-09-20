Whether you plan to sell your home or just renovate it for your own use, it is important that you do not do a hasty job. Often hasty renovations will land you a house that does not look appealing despite spending a fortune on renovating it. Today, we present to you an old apartment that we have revamped to make it more sale-able! You will be surprised at how easily you can make a drab and dull looking house look fabulous. Read on for a few quick tips to make aesthetic changes to your home. These tips will make your home presentable and appealing!
Before the home improvement process
When we take a look at the interiors of the property, you can clearly notice that there are contrasts between colors in general, furnishings, lightings, and the divisions that are done in the design. Despite having ample divisions that are well structured, the place lacks something!
The moment you take a look at this neglected kitchen, your desire to buy the property will pooh- vanish in the air! The kitchen is gloomy, partly mutilated and there are no basic equipment and devices whatsoever. This is probably the toughest area in the house which needs careful handling and improvement.
This living room and dining room area too looks really shabby. There is no luminosity, vitality or refinement in the whole setting. You, will agree when we say, this area in the house definitely needs a complete transformation.
The moment you set into this bedroom, you will be enveloped by gloominess and sadness. It does not have that warm, comfortable and cosy feeling that is much needed in a bedroom. It is time to give this really ol’ bedroom a wave of the magic wand!
This division of the house is broad and has good illumination. But it is not clear as to what purpose this room served in its time. It could have been be a bedroom, a play room or a room for entertainment. This room is a perfect canvas to let your imagination run wild!
YES, this bathroom needs a complete makeover. The tiles need to be scrubbed, cleaned and returned to its former glory. The total bathroom settings need some upliftment too. The lighting and accessories need to be replaced for something more modern and appealing. These small changes in the bathroom will give your bath a new makeover.
The changed scenario after the renovation
If you compare this space to the previous picture, you will find no similarity whatsoever. Radical change is visible! The place has not only become modern but also brighter and warm. This room is sure to now emanate positive vibes.
The kitchen that was partly mutilated and gloomy has been transformed into a happy space to be. It is not only well-groomed but become a highly functional area in the house. The modular setup of the kitchen has made cooking, storing and working in the kitchen extremely simple and easy. The shelves, dispensers, cabinets, racks have all condiments arranged immaculately. Talking of the design of the space, there is strong contrast in the shade of the tiles on the wall and the floor. This makes the place look really interesting and smart.
When you compare this space to what it once used to be, you will be amazed. It looks like a brand new space altogether. The old and dark space now has luminosity and elegance. Use of lighter tones and placement of some classic pieces in the area has transformed the looks of the room completely. The two baroque armchairs and the minimal furniture in the room add to the beauty of the room. The beige sofa and the round tables lend an air of refinement and elegance to the room. The blue and colourful cushions and pillows add to vibrancy and bring the living room to life. On the whole, the living room has a great ambience which is truly welcoming.
After the living area, it is the turn of the dining area to get a refreshing makeover. And, what a fabulous job! This part of the room has a square dining table in wood. There are 4 cabaret chairs with the table in the same wooden colour. To cut off the boredom of the wooden chair and table, place a glass jar on the table and place some elegant flowers in the same. Throw in Tulips and calle in a jar to brighten up the room’s décor. A sleek and smart chandelier right on top of the table gives the room a majestic look. The sideboard by the table might be heavy and look rustic, but with the right items put on it, it will not look the same anymore.
No particular plans were made for the bedroom. The only idea was to make the place look cosy and comfortable so that one could relax comfortably after a hard day at work. The bedroom needed modernity and character and the décor did exactly that. A sense of freshness was implemented in the bedroom with use of dual colours on the bedroom wall. The opaque coloured cushions, the shining mirror-like floor, the bedside table, stacked books, the sleek and smart lighting solutions – all added to the splendour of the bedroom.
Before the house was given a new makeover, it was difficult to understand what this part of the house was used for. And look at it now! It has been turned into a bright studio. There is a chair and a desk where you can work as well as study. The sofa with floral patterns looks smart and chic and the wall tiles are simple. There is abundant light in this room giving it a fresh feeling. There is a delicate and soft feeling in this room.
You will be overjoyed when you look at the bathroom now. This is hands down one of the quickest bathroom makeovers we have ever shared. The tiles have been washed and cleaned to bring out the lovely indigo color. All the accessories have been updated and cleaned. Anyone who has taste for aesthetics is sure to love this bathroom for sure.
