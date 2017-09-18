13 unique design ideas for walls of your home

Wall décor is an important part in any home design. It is on these four walls that the whole house structure is supported. Décor on wall can be done with wood, stones or any other kinds of decorative elements. The main motto of the décor is to give a unique character and appeal to the space.

If you are not very sure regarding the kind of décor you must go with for your home wall, you can try from the ones enlisted below. Today, in our book of ideas, we present to you the work of some of the most leading interior design experts in the country. These tips will help you resuscitate your home walls and make them look glorious!