How to remodel your bathroom in 7 simple steps

Mieszkanie w centrum Gdyni, Od Nowa MEBLE
Are you looking to renovate your bathroom? Use this ideabook as a guide book to accomplish exactly what you set out to do! 

1. Don't begin with the floor

A common mistake that most people make when remodeling the bathroom is to begin with the floor. While this might seem like an organized way to start- from bottom to top, refrain from doing so. We push this point further because it becomes an arduous task to scrub the tiles soon after remodeling.  

2. Begin with the plumbing

The first thing that you need to tick off your checklist is the plumbing. Ensure that all the pipes are in place and in working condition before you proceed to begin with any sort of remodeling. 

3. Level out the walls

Once you figure out the path that the plumbing traces, you will need to waterproof and line the pipes so that there is no accumulation of moisture in any of these areas. 

4. Create the drainage slope

The drainage should slope at roughly a 1% or 2% inclination. This is done to ensure that there is no logging of water. 

5. Start tiling up the walls

Once the basic plumbing is taken care of, you can proceed to beautify the area with tiles of your choice. All four walls are to be tiled up before you proceed to matters on the floor.  

6. Tile the spaces

Once the basic tiling is completed, it's time to tile the spaces that were left out such as those in between the sink and shower. 

Here are some renovations to take into consideration. 

7. Top it off with the ceiling

Once the tiling on the walls is done, proceed to tile the floors. Soon after you can shift focus to the ceiling taking into consideration the lighting and the shower as well. 

There you go! 7 simple steps to follow when renovating your bathroom. 

No, Thanks