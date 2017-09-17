7 tips on how to make dark rooms bright

Dark rooms especially want to be well-lit. If the right light shines in every dark corner, the room suddenly appears bright and friendly. If the room is not only dark, but also quite small, the floor space for many lamps is missing. This is why the right choice and the perfect use of the space is important. For a harmonious basic light, a general lighting is provided, for example, in the form of a beautiful ceiling or pendulum lamp. If you want to use it effectively for a lot of light, you can choose a pendulum lamp with several lamps or a chandelier with many crystals. If the ceiling is low, the room can be visually stretched with a long pendulum lamp. The general lighting should be suitable for both daylight illumination and for cozy evening hours.

A spotlight as an additional light source next to the ceiling or pendulum light is required wherever direct light is needed. This can be the reading corner, the dining area, the desk, the favorite place to watch TV or the play corner. Flexible stand- or panel lights are particularly versatile. For example, a ceiling floodlight with an integrated screen lamp fulfills two tasks: it radiates a beautiful, indirect light upwards and thus brightens the dark room in a comfortable way, at the same time the lamp provides direct light where it is needed. Especially in dark rooms, accent lighting is indispensable. With it the dark room turns into a bright space.