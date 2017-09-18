6 ideas to separate the kitchen from the living room

Nowadays, open plan living spaces and kitchens are no longer a rarity. If you are designing or remodelling your apartment or house with such a model, you need to think about whether you would like this space to be completely open to another or prefer separating the open kitchen and living room. Even if it is open, one always wants to have a slight optical separation from the living or dining room, to organize the space. The open-plan living room brings more vitality into the house and becomes the communication centre of the family. The room also does not seem as cramped as individual kitchens often do.

There are many possibilities to separation of a kitchen and living room from each other. It is possible to use a deep wall, a kitchen island, a table or even a book shelf as a room divider. If you want a complete separation, you can of course also use a classic wall. In this ideabook, we present a few designs.