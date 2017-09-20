12 pictures of kitchens with granite and marble countertops

Personal connotations aside, the kitchen is a work space and, as such, has to incorporate the necessary resources so that the performance of the culinary work is done under optimum conditions. The hob is a fundamental part of the kitchen design understood as the stage of creation and, in this line, the materials you choose for it will determine, in part, the comfort and optimization of it. Among the basic requirements that an element of these characteristics has to meet is its resistance to changes in temperature. The marble or granite countertops are a perfect choice and are famous for their strength and hardness, without leaving aside their aesthetic slope.

However, you have to keep in mind that not everything is advantages. Among the weak points of marble, for example. is the fact that, being a porous material, if it is spotted it must be cleaned as soon as possible with soft products. Granite, on the other hand, is similar to marble in terms of maintenance, so do not neglect it. Be that as it may, if you are determined to place a marble or granite countertop in your kitchen, this book of ideas will show you a score of very inspiring designs.