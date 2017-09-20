12 pictures of kitchens with granite and marble countertops

Personal connotations aside, the kitchen is a work space and, as such, has to incorporate the necessary resources so that the performance of the culinary work is done under optimum conditions. The hob is a fundamental part of the kitchen design understood as the stage of creation and, in this line, the materials you choose for it will determine, in part, the comfort and optimization of it. Among the basic requirements that an element of these characteristics has to meet is its resistance to changes in temperature. The marble or granite countertops are a perfect choice and are famous for their strength and hardness, without leaving aside their aesthetic slope.
However, you have to keep in mind that not everything is advantages. Among the weak points of marble, for example. is the fact that, being a porous material, if it is spotted it must be cleaned as soon as possible with soft products. Granite, on the other hand, is similar to marble in terms of maintenance, so do not neglect it. Be that as it may, if you are determined to place a marble or granite countertop in your kitchen, this book of ideas will show you a score of very inspiring designs.
Beyond the strength and durability of granite worktops, this material offers another singularity and you can find it in different shades. If you have chosen furniture in light wood color, you can combine it with a sand-colored countertop.
The game of contrasts usually works quite well in the design of kitchens. The choice of furniture in light wood is the perfect counterpoint for the dark granite countertop. The scene is complemented by drawers and cabinets of different sizes that allow a perfect organization of the kitchen. The decorative lights and the open shelf are the elements that give a point of personality to this room.
It should not always be that the granite countertop is the one that draws attention within the kitchen or even makes your design unique. In this case, a strip of metal on the walls throughout the whole area make of it a space full of charm. The wood is again the material chosen for the furniture which is completed with a kitchen island, also with granite countertop.
Once again we find a kitchen of contrasts. The dark granite countertop strengthens the rest of the décor. The cabinets and drawers in dark walnut color make this kitchen in L a very functional and elegant space. The detail of the wall base made with beige and brown bricks is the perfect finishing touch to a kitchen full of charm.
In spite of the gray that dominates this space, this modern kitchen with industrial dyes is full of life. The sophistication is breathed in every corner thanks to elements such as its linear furniture or the marble island that adds an extra space to perform the culinary tasks.
Wood, granite and white furniture are the main ingredients of this design. The photograph offers an overview of a narrow but modern and very cozy kitchen. Who could resist cooking here?
Elegance is the dominant note in this other kitchen in which, the wooden furniture, are the perfect match for the marble countertop. The white color with gray streaks only reinforces the sophistication that is breathed in a perfectly lit space.
Granite is not the exclusive property of the countertops and is that, given its durability and strength, you can use it in other elements of the kitchen or extend it, as in this case, to the base of the counter made with this material.
The opposite option to that we saw in the previous image is to opt for a light chromatic range. The wood furniture in this U-shaped kitchen blends perfectly with the granite countertop in white as well as the other elements that complete the design.
The granite returns to be protagonist of this other design: a wide kitchen loaded with elements destined to guarantee the order and facilitate the preparation and enjoyment of exquisite dishes. Apart from the accent wall that adds the color note to the room, the large central island is one of the main elements. In addition to providing the kitchen with a wide surface to work, it extends as a countertop creating an area for an express lunch, a quiet breakfast or the like.
The last one of our proposals again uses the granite as material for the worktop, the lining of the wall and the central island. The latter has the built-in kitchen area and, above it, a decorative bell that makes the space a very pleasant place to get to work. You dare?
The amplitude in a kitchen always allows some freedom when introducing elements with their own personality. This spacious room is loaded with pieces with character, one of them, its central island. The same is divided into two well-differentiated areas, on the one hand, the work area which, in addition, has several drawers as practical storage solutions and, on the other hand, an auxiliary table with granite surface that gives continuity to the material chosen for the hob.
If you are looking for a kitchen with class, this example is perfect for you. The marble colonizes great part of the elements of this design although it draws attention to the central island. Not only does it serve as a counter top, but it also goes down the sides in a wraparound design and full of elegance.
We hope you've enjoyed the kitchen ideas here. For more inspiration, have a look at 7 space efficient kitchens for small houses.