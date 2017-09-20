Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 pictures of kitchens with granite and marble countertops

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Hampstead Heath Home, Jigsaw Interior Architecture Jigsaw Interior Architecture Minimalist kitchen Marble Black
Loading admin actions …

Personal connotations aside, the kitchen is a work space and, as such, has to incorporate the necessary resources so that the performance of the culinary work is done under optimum conditions. The hob is a fundamental part of the kitchen design understood as the stage of creation and, in this line, the materials you choose for it will determine, in part, the comfort and optimization of it. Among the basic requirements that an element of these characteristics has to meet is its resistance to changes in temperature. The marble or granite countertops are a perfect choice and are famous for their strength and hardness, without leaving aside their aesthetic slope. 

However, you have to keep in mind that not everything is advantages. Among the weak points of marble, for example. is the fact that, being a porous material, if it is spotted it must be cleaned as soon as possible with soft products. Granite, on the other hand, is similar to marble in terms of maintenance, so do not neglect it.  Be that as it may, if you are determined to place a marble or granite countertop in your kitchen, this book of ideas will show you a score of very inspiring designs.

The perfect complement for light-colored wood

Cozinhas incríveis, Casa de Valentina Casa de Valentina KitchenStorage
Casa de Valentina

Casa de Valentina
Casa de Valentina
Casa de Valentina

Beyond the strength and durability of granite worktops, this material offers another singularity and you can find it in different shades. If you have chosen furniture in light wood color, you can combine it with a sand-colored countertop.

A kitchen with granite countertop

Granite kitchen island Design by Deborah Ltd KitchenCabinets & shelves
Design by Deborah Ltd

Granite kitchen island

Design by Deborah Ltd
Design by Deborah Ltd
Design by Deborah Ltd

The game of contrasts usually works quite well in the  design of kitchens. The choice of furniture in light wood is the perfect counterpoint for the dark granite countertop. The scene is complemented by drawers and cabinets of different sizes that allow a perfect organization of the kitchen. The decorative lights and the open shelf are the elements that give a point of personality to this room.

A strip of metal

Interior designers in bangalore for apartments Urban Living Designs modular kitchen,kitchen interior
Urban Living Designs

Interior designers in bangalore for apartments

Urban Living Designs
Urban Living Designs
Urban Living Designs

It should not always be that the granite countertop is the one that draws attention within the kitchen or even makes your design unique. In this case, a strip of metal on the walls throughout the whole area make of it a space full of charm. The wood is again the material chosen for the furniture which is completed with a kitchen island, also with granite countertop.

Dark wood furniture, bricks and stone

Casa das Primaveras, 30/01/1986 30/01/1986 Rustic style kitchen
30/01/1986

30/01/1986
30/01/1986
30/01/1986

Once again we find a kitchen of contrasts. The dark granite countertop strengthens the rest of the décor. The cabinets and drawers in dark walnut color make this kitchen in L  a very functional and elegant space. The detail of the wall base made with beige and brown bricks is the perfect finishing touch to a kitchen full of charm.

Granite is what stands out in this kitchen

TAQ, Espais Duals Espais Duals Rustic style kitchen
Espais Duals

Espais Duals
Espais Duals
Espais Duals

In spite of the gray that dominates this space, this modern kitchen with industrial dyes is full of life. The sophistication is breathed in every corner thanks to elements such as its linear furniture or the marble island that adds an extra space to perform the culinary tasks.

Modern furniture for a narrow kitchen

The Chester Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood Grey beautiful,kitchen,design,style,shaker kitchen,grey kitchen,grey paint,brass,marble worktops,carrara marble,shaker shelf,parquet flooring
deVOL Kitchens

The Chester Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

Wood, granite and white furniture are the main ingredients of this design. The photograph offers an overview of a narrow but modern and very cozy kitchen. Who could resist cooking here?


Kitchen with marble countertop

Marble Worktop in Black Kitchen Jigsaw Interior Architecture Minimalist kitchen Marble Black
Jigsaw Interior Architecture

Marble Worktop in Black Kitchen

Jigsaw Interior Architecture
Jigsaw Interior Architecture
Jigsaw Interior Architecture

Elegance is the dominant note in this other kitchen in which, the wooden furniture, are the perfect match for the marble countertop. The white color with gray streaks only reinforces the sophistication that is breathed in a perfectly lit space.

Stone, not just on the countertop

homify Minimalist kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Granite is not the exclusive property of the countertops and is that, given its durability and strength, you can use it in other elements of the kitchen or extend it, as in this case, to the base of the counter made with this material.

A design with dark wood furniture

Kitchen and Breakfast Counter Ghar360 kitchen
Ghar360

Kitchen and Breakfast Counter

Ghar360
Ghar360
Ghar360

The opposite option to that we saw in the previous image is to opt for a light chromatic range. The wood furniture in this U-shaped kitchen blends perfectly with the granite countertop in white as well as the other elements that complete the design.

Large kitchen with white furniture

Plot 2 Durward Gardens, Kincardine O'neil, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern kitchen kitchen cabinet,kitchen,kitchen island,kitchen floor,kitchen chairs,kitchen lighting,modern,marble
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Plot 2 Durward Gardens, Kincardine O'neil, Aberdeenshire

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

The granite returns to be protagonist of this other design: a wide kitchen loaded with elements destined to guarantee the order and facilitate the preparation and enjoyment of exquisite dishes. Apart from the accent wall that adds the color note to the room, the large central island is one of the main elements. In addition to providing the kitchen with a wide surface to work, it extends as a countertop creating an area for an express lunch, a quiet breakfast or the like.

A magnificent central island

Godden Cres, Dorrington Atcheson Architects Dorrington Atcheson Architects Modern kitchen
Dorrington Atcheson Architects

Godden Cres

Dorrington Atcheson Architects
Dorrington Atcheson Architects
Dorrington Atcheson Architects

The last one of our proposals again uses the granite as material for the worktop, the lining of the wall and the central island. The latter has the built-in kitchen area and, above it, a decorative bell that makes the space a very pleasant place to get to work. You dare?

The kitchen island is a side table

Warehouse kitchen design LWK London Kitchens Industrial style kitchen
LWK London Kitchens

Warehouse kitchen design

LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens

The amplitude in a kitchen always allows some freedom when introducing elements with their own personality. This spacious room is loaded with pieces with character, one of them, its central island. The same is divided into two well-differentiated areas, on the one hand, the work area which, in addition, has several drawers as practical storage solutions and, on the other hand, an auxiliary table with granite surface that gives continuity to the material chosen for the hob.

Wrapping marble

Fitted Kitchen, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, Scotland, Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd Classic style kitchen
Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd

Fitted Kitchen, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, Scotland

Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd
Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd
Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd

If you are looking for a kitchen with class, this example is perfect for you. The marble colonizes great part of the elements of this design although it draws attention to the central island. Not only does it serve as a counter top, but it also goes down the sides in a wraparound design and full of elegance.

We hope you've enjoyed the kitchen ideas here. For more inspiration, have a look at 7 space efficient kitchens for small houses.

10 Vastu Shastra tips to keep bad energies from your home
Which kitchen did you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks