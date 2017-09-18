7 Tricks for combining wall colour with furniture

Colour is the impression produced by the rays of light reflected and absorbed by the retina, depending on the wavelength of these rays. It can also be defined as the peculiar character that some things have, or even as a special quality that distinguishes the style. All these definitions of colour only highlight the importance of colours in our lives, not only in a physical sense but also psychological. Colour, as we see, transmits sensations and therefore has always had much symbolism. We associate the colour with certain moods, places, situations, thoughts, etc.
Colour appears in many elements of interior decoration. In the same space are mixed furniture that can be of different colors, decoration accessories, appliances and other appliances necessary for the operation of the home. In addition, the walls, ceilings and floors of the house also have their own color, as well as other elements that configure the limits of the house, such as doors and windows. The combination and superimposition of colors of all these elements will generate a certain color impression and awaken certain sensations. In this way, changing the color of the walls to play with the chromatic palette of the furniture can bring a new air to the home, achieving really amazing visual effects.
Furniture in white allows us to combine it with walls of any color and is valid for both warm ranges and cold ranges. The white furniture always provide light to the room and can make a link between both chromatic ranges, as we see in the image, achieving an environment where harmony reigns. In short, the white furniture allows us to incorporate almost any color to the walls without fear of making a mistake.
Furniture with metallic finish and stainless steel furniture never go out of style and are usually used for auxiliary pieces such as coffee tables inside a modern style salon, original dressers that are placed in an eclectic style dining room, but above all in kitchens with a marked industrial air .
The most popular design is to combine this type of furniture with white or gray walls, enhancing that somewhat cold or aseptic air that steel has. Nonetheless, stainless steel combines with almost any color, even with warm color ranges as chosen for the floor of this kitchen. The brilliance of the steel is able to put a luminous touch to any environment, however dark the color we are talking about chosen for the decoration of the walls.
The predominant tones in a room give us different sensations. Depending on what the use of the space is, it will be more advisable to opt for a soft color palette. Warm colors, such as yellow, brown or ocher, stimulate the senses and create cozy spaces. On the contrary, cold colors, such as grays, blues, greens and violets, create an atmosphere of relaxation but can also give rise to a feeling of remoteness that is not very welcoming for certain rooms of the house.
This chromatic play that mixes warm and cool colors, but always playing with light tones, is very used by the decoration that follows the Shabby Chic style (Shabby = worn, scruffy ; Chic = distinguished, elegant ). The furniture used in this type of decoration that has its origin in the great English country houses, mixes old pieces with a rural air with other more modern furniture and decorative objects.
In Shabby Chic style interiors, the furniture is usually of aged looking wood, white or beige . For the walls, pastel colors like pink, light blue or violet. Pictured here we see observe that a wallpaper coating is used which gives a nice texture to the wall and a very original print that makes the room a very personal space.
The range of warm colors is perfect for areas such as dining rooms, which are spaces that we use to relax and that should convey a comfortable feeling. In these spaces, wooden furniture with different finishes are ideal.
The furniture in natural wood combines perfectly with walls of light and dark colors in which we can use that same range of warm colors, from deep colors like dark blue or green. These combinations are a safe bet and, moreover, are very fashionable in home interior decoration. If we also complement it with indirect illumination of warm lights, as in the image, we will achieve very current and welcoming interiors.
Metal furniture is used in interiors that opt for an industrial style decoration. They are not recommended for small spaces, but in a space that has high ceilings and can provide a note of contrast that and sophisticated air to the interior.
When we have this type of furniture in a room, it is advisable to bet on light colors for the walls, otherwise the environment can be somewhat heavy. Using the color gray, following the same chromatic range imposed by the metal furniture can be a success, provided that we use it only on some of the walls, on which we want to put the accent, reserving the white or light gray for the rest. This combination will create interiors with a very avant-garde style.
The design of the furniture and its decorative style is able to tint the impressions generated by its own colors. When we have furniture of pure and simple lines, they can be manufactured in different colors without any of them predominating over the others.
As a backdrop for this type of eclectic furniture and where balance reigns, we can bet for more warm colors, which accentuate the presence and sophisticated air of the furniture. From dark orange to this wooden log wallpaper we show you here. The result is a very personal theatrical touch to the space.
We hope you've enjoyed this compilation of ideas. For more inspiration, have a look at 5 amazing wall murals.