7 Tricks for combining wall colour with furniture

Colour is the impression produced by the rays of light reflected and absorbed by the retina, depending on the wavelength of these rays. It can also be defined as the peculiar character that some things have, or even as a special quality that distinguishes the style. All these definitions of colour only highlight the importance of colours in our lives, not only in a physical sense but also psychological. Colour, as we see, transmits sensations and therefore has always had much symbolism. We associate the colour with certain moods, places, situations, thoughts, etc.

Colour appears in many elements of interior decoration. In the same space are mixed furniture that can be of different colors, decoration accessories, appliances and other appliances necessary for the operation of the home. In addition, the walls, ceilings and floors of the house also have their own color, as well as other elements that configure the limits of the house, such as doors and windows. The combination and superimposition of colors of all these elements will generate a certain color impression and awaken certain sensations. In this way, changing the color of the walls to play with the chromatic palette of the furniture can bring a new air to the home, achieving really amazing visual effects.