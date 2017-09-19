Before and after : an outdated bathroom gets a makeover

A bathroom should be as beautiful as any other room in your home. Do not neglect the beauty of this space because the bathroom is a very important area in any house, so much that we must pay this space the same attention as any other room in the house. We should not, therefore, forget to plan properly and beautify this area. A beautiful, thoughtful bathroom tells a lot about you, your home, your taste and lifestyle.

We have selected interesting bathroom images that can be very inspiring and also show you the before and after to give you an idea of what a more or less profound adaptation or transformation can mean in the day to day of your home.

If it is time to transform yours, read this text carefully and more than that look at the beautiful images that we leave you. One before and one after. You will have to look twice to confirm it and you will still be in doubt if it is the same bathroom. Believe us, it is! The professional bathroom designers at homify are authentic masters. Check it out and see for yourself…