Before and after : an outdated bathroom gets a makeover

A bathroom should be as beautiful as any other room in your home. Do not neglect the beauty of this space because the bathroom is a very important area in any house, so much that we must pay this space the same attention as any other room in the house. We should not, therefore, forget to plan properly and beautify this area. A beautiful, thoughtful bathroom tells a lot about you, your home, your taste and lifestyle.
We have selected interesting bathroom images that can be very inspiring and also show you the before and after to give you an idea of what a more or less profound adaptation or transformation can mean in the day to day of your home.
If it is time to transform yours, read this text carefully and more than that look at the beautiful images that we leave you. One before and one after. You will have to look twice to confirm it and you will still be in doubt if it is the same bathroom. Believe us, it is! The professional bathroom designers at homify are authentic masters. Check it out and see for yourself…
The monotony ends up annoying. Everything looks the same, and it tires. Not even the miracle of decoration can bring this bathroom to life again. Therefore, it is best to opt for a transformation, which also changes our days.
The bathroom that we see below is an unfriendly and somewhat dingy space, so everyday life in it does not seem at all comfortable; although it's not yet becoming a nightmare scenario, it's not exactly a welcoming space or practical for day to day use. The bathroom is monotonous and there is hardly room to organize comfortably, despite not being a very small space, so it screams for a transformation.
Damaged and stained tiles, leaks, molds, and sight pipes… Imagine having to use this space every day? Daily life is already challenging enough, having to live with this nightmare scenario without options is really bad!
Something about this toilet just screams Grandma! It's really old fashioned in its design and layout, and the red plastic shelves attached by the mirror makes the bathroom look cheap and dingy, like a public toilet at a petrol station.
We have to look several times to confirm that the bathroom, simple and clean, that we see in the image is the substitute of the one that we saw in the previous image. The transformation that has undergone the bathroom has been radical, which shows that much can be achieved in a space however small.
In this case, the mirror is used to visually enlarge the dimensions of the bathroom. The choice of straight lines and contrasting colors, with white being the dominant, are perfect resources for bathrooms of small size like this. Simplicity will always be an excellent counselor. The project was simply fantastic. This is a test that can do very little. Inspire yourself in this project and replicate it in your home.
Imagination is the word that best describes this fantastic transformation. Our bathroom designers have the imagination on their side. A transformation that bet on simple, modern lines. The white toilets, the walls painted white, with only one run of tiles.
The simplicity of the elements and the simplicity of the compositions are usually very adequate to undertake the renovation of a bathroom. The project shown here follows these precepts with success. Without doubt, a result of which you can take note of many inspiring ideas: type of toilets, supplements used, transitions between materials, etc.
A passionate transformation, which shows that with a small space you can achieve a lot. We observe the incredible transformation experienced in this bathroom, which seems to have gone through a journey through time. The experts who have designed the reform have opted for simple and modern lines for toilets that, yes, now are white. For the walls, it is re-bet by ceramic tile but this time combined with areas painted white , and with decorative motifs in the tiles, it is really attractive and original.
A modern bathroom, seductive and unforgettable. Simple but appealing by the way it is organized. The end result is a modern and functional bathroom. The shower area breaks with the traditional layout in the corner and the tiles, combining shades of gray, bring elegance and uniformity to the space.
That said, if you think that your bathroom needs a change to make all the aforementioned reality, or if this space has become obsolete, homify can be of great help.