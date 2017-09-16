Your browser is out-of-date.

6 sliding door designs you need to try out

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
House in Chandlers Ford II, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Regular doors that open and close at one's will are passe and it would appear like it's time to turn up the ante a notch. While we aren't referring to state of the art fancy doors that open and close on the touch of a button, there's something closer to home that deserves mention-sliding doors. If they aren't incorporated in your home just as yet, here's how to. 

1. Follow the red door!

House in Chandlers Ford II, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Incorporating sliding doors in your home as part of the entrance may not be the best idea in the book, but adding them to the hallway sure is. For large spaces that are in need of dividers, sliding doors are great. Colors are yours to choose, so pick one that brings out the best in your home. 

2. All white ensemble

Klassisches Landhaus mit Stil und Charme, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Sliding doors
Subtle hues such as white and cream have a long lasting alluring effect that is not to be missed out on at any cost. Sliding doors are a great way to separate the kitchen and the dining area. 

3. Pay attention to detail

UN INTÉRIEUR RÉINVENTÉ, UN AMOUR DE MAISON UN AMOUR DE MAISON Modern kitchen
Tiny details can make all the difference in the world as this next design depicts. Railings in place of a fully opaque door make for the perfect door. 

4. A pop of color

West London house, Viewport Studio Viewport Studio Sliding doors
Colors are a great way to make a statement- you could opt for contrasting hues or hues that outweigh the other. Ensure that you pick colors that complement the decor in your home however. 

5. Sliding bellows

Двери из массива дерева и дверь-книжка, Lesomodul Lesomodul Windows & doors Doors
For homes that are borderline antique, sliding bellows can be used. The detail that they bring to the table out weighs that of regular sliding doors. 

Sliding doors can benefit you greatly too. Here's more on that. 

6. Sliding doors with blinds

Shutters Appeal Home Shading Windows & doors Blinds & shutters
Blinds offer quite a few prospects in terms of privacy and light regulation. Light colors tend to the trick with pale hues of decor as is displayed in the image. 

Sliding doors are not to be missed out on any cost! So slide away your regular doors for a replacement with sliding doors. 

10 pictures of small kitchens for Indian homes
