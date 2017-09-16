10 fantastic ideas for garden seating areas

There comes a time when one gets tired of seeing faded plastic chairs and chunky rattan furniture in the garden. There must be more a beautiful way to create a great seating area in gardens to enhance the sense of relaxation! Fortunately, there are countless ideas for making the sitting area in gardens inviting and cosy. In this article, we introduce you to ten brilliant designs, which will surely inspire you to get creative. Whether you prefer wood or stone, small or large, traditional or modern, there’s something for everyone. Here we go!
Wow! Isn’t this way to decorate sitting area in gardens quintessentially cosy? The ancient stone walls immerse everything in a traditional flair, and thanks to the large opening you can enjoy the view of the magnificent garden. On the extensive corner couch, with the many pillows, one can lounge dreamily, and in the evening when everything is bathed in soft candle light, the ambiance is perfect.
Design the perfect seating area in your garden with help from professionals.
Normally, a garden shed is only used to store garden tools and other small items, but what if you say good-bye to two of the walls and convert the cottage in a cosy roofed sitting area? This is how this one was created: a wooden frame for the roof and a large opening in one of the walls. It is protected from the wind and the weather, but you are still in close contact with the garden.
This sitting area in the garden is also dimly lit, but is slightly airier and has fresh colours on the seats. Red is the predominant tone, but the summer mood is apparent. The sofa seating offers comfort, while beautiful lighting on the bamboo fence and hanging from the trees adds to the lovely setting. Lush green surrounds everything to refresh the space.
The classic pergola should not be forgotten, of course, but we find that a bare wooden frame can be spiced up to offer a lot more. For example, large curtains of light fabric, create a feeling of being on vacation in Ibiza. In this picture, the beautiful pool, the comfortable garden furniture and the lush landscape, all enhance the holiday mood.
The Mediterranean theme is always popular when it comes to a sitting area in gardens. A wall clad with natural stone provides the right flair and offers protection from the wind and sun. Cane furniture adds to the casual relaxed mood.
This pavilion looks less playful. The colour combination of black, brown and grey as well as the linear design gives it a timeless look. The austerity is solved with a special highlight: a large glass conch-shell light placed on the floor. Basic folding chairs and tables in the pavilion provide comfortable seating for relaxing in the outdoors.
Those who always have a lot of visitors or are part of a big family, will appreciate this fabulous concept. The oversized couch is placed in a square layout around a large table – an alternative to a round seating area in a garden. In the middle of the seating, is an ethanol fire place, and behind the cushions is greenery. It’s so comfortable you won’t feel like getting up from this beautiful garden seating area. It shows that large spaces can also be cosy.
This open terrace has a lot of space for an ensemble of open and covered loungers. Here, you can choose your favourite place to relax, whether you prefer to sunbathe or dose in the shade. Whichever option one picks, thanks to the lovely combination of dark wood and light textiles, everything is extremely stylish.
Not everyone has a lot of space or a huge garden. We also have ideas for the smaller spaces, like this one with a beach feel. The idea is not new, but it is no less cool! The wooden platforms offer comfort for relaxation. Plants are mounted on the wall to save space. The bright blue textile is especially eye-catching.
For inspiration on terrace and garden furniture, see Garden chairs for terraces and balconies.
And, another idea for a small space is a captivating deck area with a canopy that conjures oriental flair into the sitting area in the garden. Thanks to its light weight and simple construction, it is perfect as a temporary seating area or when the position of chairs needs to be changed frequently. Together with the beautiful landscaping and lighting accessories, you can relax while enjoying the garden view.