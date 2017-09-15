6 tips to furnish old buildings in a modern style

It is rare nowadays to come across an old housing estate, which bears all the characteristic elements of historical architecture. In the past, these classical buildings and components were not always popular, so stucco rosettes may have become unrecognizable due to multiple layers of paint used by other owners to freshen up the room ceilings. Similarly, wooden floors may have been covered with carpets. Kitchens and bathrooms, which are renovated by changing tiles, usually have no traces of the original design of the old building. However, this flair can be reconstructed if one knows how. When attempting to furnish old buildings modern, one can allow the bathroom design to retain traditional characteristics. It may sound like a contradiction. However, on closer evaluation, the traditional bathroom doesn't need to correspond with our perception of it.

The traditional look includes a parquet floor and room ceilings decorated with opulent stucco. However, laying real wooden floorboards in a wet room is not recommended. Nowadays, bathroom tiles are available in wood look-alike material, which allows historical bathrooms to be easily reproduced. The same applies to the decoration of walls and ceilings with wood panelling and stucco. These components can be purchased in specialist stores, or you can even use the toolbox to design your own stucco mouldings and rosettes. At the final stage, these non-tiled surfaces can be coated with a special lacquer to protect them against moisture and mould.