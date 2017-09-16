Your browser is out-of-date.

17 pictures of small garden ideas for your home entrance

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
The house entrance is what makes it look majestic and great. It is from this area of the house that one can get an introduction of the house interiors. For decorating the home entrance, you do not need to make huge investments. A small garden can set a fabulous impression of the house! Gardens add to the façade of the house exceptionally well and add a new dimension to the whole setting.

Read on to know about 17 exceptional small garden ideas for house entrance:

1. Small area where plants receive abundant light and water

Diseno de Interiores, D.I. Liliana López Zanatta D.I. Liliana López Zanatta Modern garden
D.I. Liliana López Zanatta

D.I. Liliana López Zanatta
D.I. Liliana López Zanatta
D.I. Liliana López Zanatta

When you have a small garden right in front of the house, you must ensure that the plants get abundant water and sunlight. There should be a water source nearby from where plants can get uninterrupted water supply. The plants should be arranged in the garden in a manner that they should get sun and shade as per their need and grow in full bloom.

Checkout 14 ideal fountains for a small garden here.

2. Add colour to the main entrance

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Minimalist style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

Flowers and plants add color to the entrance of a house. And the best thing about this color is that it is completely natural. Using the natural environment for home exterior décor is the best thing and adds vitality to the entrance greatly.

3. Plants as per house style and setting

Paisagismo Residencial, Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística Tropical style garden
Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística

Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística
Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística
Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística

The architectural feature and settings of the house exteriors play an important part in deciding the way the entrance garden should look. Homes with modern settings will look good with different kinds of gardens than homes with conventional settings. Choose plants which are in harmony with the environment.

4. Using planters for home entrance décor

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Planters are a great way of adding greenery right at the property entrance. With planters, the plants can be arranged and distributed uniformly. The size of the planters will vary depending on the available space.

5. Using pots

homify Classic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Use pots in an innovative manner for decorating the entrance of the property. Create attractive and decorative stands for pots and place them accordingly. A green wall at the entrance looks absolutely fine.

6. Vertical pots and garden

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

These brown coloured vertical pots look simple and elegant and are ideal for setting up a lush vertical garden. While the pots can have small shrubs, there can be a larger plant right at the centre.

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.


7. Asian inspired garden

JARDIN CONTEMPORANEO EN LA MORALEJA, MADRID, ISAURA ROMEO ESTUDIO DE PAISAJISMO ISAURA ROMEO ESTUDIO DE PAISAJISMO Minimalist style garden
ISAURA ROMEO ESTUDIO DE PAISAJISMO

ISAURA ROMEO ESTUDIO DE PAISAJISMO
ISAURA ROMEO ESTUDIO DE PAISAJISMO
ISAURA ROMEO ESTUDIO DE PAISAJISMO

If garden maintenance is not your cup of tea or if you are not sure as to how much sunshine and water your plants need, you can incorporate a garden which is inspired highly by Asian culture. Stones and some extremely low maintenance plants are used in these gardens. They look elegant and sophisticated and are low on maintenance as well.

8. Garden with integrated pergola

Casa WW , Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Modern houses
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

There are many elements that can be added to façade of the house to make it look elegant. A wooden pergola and a small garden, creates a really beautiful setting. The straight lines that reflect add to the transformation of your home entrance while highlighting your house. Incorporate a small garden by the side of the walls to bring your entrance to life!

9. Natural materials

REFORMA SOBRADINHO SANTO IRINEU, SET Arquitetura e Construções SET Arquitetura e Construções
SET Arquitetura e Construções

SET Arquitetura e Construções
SET Arquitetura e Construções
SET Arquitetura e Construções

Take a look at this house and you can see that the property has straight lines, which emphasise the sense of the property. The plants are planted by the walls of the house, bringing colour and life to the whole property. The use of latticework and pergolas adds a sense of charm to the home exteriors.

10. Water and greenery

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

When water and greenery go hand in hand in a garden setting, you can create a mesmerizing setting that is truly refreshing! Water can add magic to any exterior décor as seen in this example. Adding a water body gives your house great vibes of peace and serenity. The combination of planters and an integrated fountain adds magic to the space.

11. Combination of palm trees and shrubs

Tropical Contemporâneo, Mateus Motta Paisagismo Mateus Motta Paisagismo Tropical style garden
Mateus Motta Paisagismo

Mateus Motta Paisagismo
Mateus Motta Paisagismo
Mateus Motta Paisagismo

Looking for a budget friendly small garden idea? Use shrubs and palm trees at your home entrance! These plants are low maintenance and look simply fab. Also, you simply cannot ignore the beauty that these plants will render to your home. The height and volume of these plants add to dynamism of the garden.

12. Use the corners of the home exteriors wisely

CASA CP-34, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

If you are unsure and confused as to where to incorporate a garden, think out of the box! Use the corners of your home. These are dead spaces and a garden in the area will bring back some life in the dull space.

13. Interior entrance of the house

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you have absolutely no space outside to add a small garden, make use of the entrance of your house to achieve the same effect. Use planters and pots for a small indoor garden and see how the house is transformed instantly.

14. The stone floor and the garden around it

Casa Tropical , Eneida Lima Paisagismo Eneida Lima Paisagismo Tropical style garden
Eneida Lima Paisagismo

Eneida Lima Paisagismo
Eneida Lima Paisagismo
Eneida Lima Paisagismo

Simple green garden along the stone floor can make the exteriors look refreshing and add some greenery to the space. A vertical pot can also be placed at the corner too for enhanced effects.

15. Greenhouse style

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern conservatory
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

Putting plants inside a glass box right at the entrance of the house makes the place look truly sensational. This space is bound to attract the attention of anyone coming into the house for sure. These garden styles are suitable for apartments.

16. Integrating clay elements in the garden

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Looking for a unique small garden idea? Try this! Along with plants, soil and water, try integrating some clay elements in the small garden and see the magic that they create. Along with adding color to the space, these clay pots add sense of rusticity too.

17. If there is no space

Casa Esmeralda, Región 4 Arquitectura Región 4 Arquitectura Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Región 4 Arquitectura

Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura

This is a fabulous small garden idea. In case there is no space at all, try using one wall for greenery addition. Bring some climbers and let them grow on one wall and see the beautiful impact that these plants make.

All the above mentioned ideas are simple to do and don’t need any extra investment. just plan properly and give your home a new feel and appearance altogether.

And, those were 17 small garden ideas that you simply cannot go wrong with. Try them and share a picture with us!


