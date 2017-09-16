17 pictures of small garden ideas for your home entrance

The house entrance is what makes it look majestic and great. It is from this area of the house that one can get an introduction of the house interiors. For decorating the home entrance, you do not need to make huge investments. A small garden can set a fabulous impression of the house! Gardens add to the façade of the house exceptionally well and add a new dimension to the whole setting.

Read on to know about 17 exceptional small garden ideas for house entrance: