17 pictures of small garden ideas for your home entrance

The house entrance is what makes it look majestic and great. It is from this area of the house that one can get an introduction of the house interiors. For decorating the home entrance, you do not need to make huge investments. A small garden can set a fabulous impression of the house! Gardens add to the façade of the house exceptionally well and add a new dimension to the whole setting.
Read on to know about 17 exceptional small garden ideas for house entrance:
When you have a small garden right in front of the house, you must ensure that the plants get abundant water and sunlight. There should be a water source nearby from where plants can get uninterrupted water supply. The plants should be arranged in the garden in a manner that they should get sun and shade as per their need and grow in full bloom.
Checkout 14 ideal fountains for a small garden here.
Flowers and plants add color to the entrance of a house. And the best thing about this color is that it is completely natural. Using the natural environment for home exterior décor is the best thing and adds vitality to the entrance greatly.
The architectural feature and settings of the house exteriors play an important part in deciding the way the entrance garden should look. Homes with modern settings will look good with different kinds of gardens than homes with conventional settings. Choose plants which are in harmony with the environment.
Planters are a great way of adding greenery right at the property entrance. With planters, the plants can be arranged and distributed uniformly. The size of the planters will vary depending on the available space.
Use pots in an innovative manner for decorating the entrance of the property. Create attractive and decorative stands for pots and place them accordingly. A green wall at the entrance looks absolutely fine.
These brown coloured vertical pots look simple and elegant and are ideal for setting up a lush vertical garden. While the pots can have small shrubs, there can be a larger plant right at the centre.
You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.
If garden maintenance is not your cup of tea or if you are not sure as to how much sunshine and water your plants need, you can incorporate a garden which is inspired highly by Asian culture. Stones and some extremely low maintenance plants are used in these gardens. They look elegant and sophisticated and are low on maintenance as well.
There are many elements that can be added to façade of the house to make it look elegant. A wooden pergola and a small garden, creates a really beautiful setting. The straight lines that reflect add to the transformation of your home entrance while highlighting your house. Incorporate a small garden by the side of the walls to bring your entrance to life!
Take a look at this house and you can see that the property has straight lines, which emphasise the sense of the property. The plants are planted by the walls of the house, bringing colour and life to the whole property. The use of latticework and pergolas adds a sense of charm to the home exteriors.
When water and greenery go hand in hand in a garden setting, you can create a mesmerizing setting that is truly refreshing! Water can add magic to any exterior décor as seen in this example. Adding a water body gives your house great vibes of peace and serenity. The combination of planters and an integrated fountain adds magic to the space.
Looking for a budget friendly small garden idea? Use shrubs and palm trees at your home entrance! These plants are low maintenance and look simply fab. Also, you simply cannot ignore the beauty that these plants will render to your home. The height and volume of these plants add to dynamism of the garden.
If you are unsure and confused as to where to incorporate a garden, think out of the box! Use the corners of your home. These are dead spaces and a garden in the area will bring back some life in the dull space.
If you have absolutely no space outside to add a small garden, make use of the entrance of your house to achieve the same effect. Use planters and pots for a small indoor garden and see how the house is transformed instantly.
Simple green garden along the stone floor can make the exteriors look refreshing and add some greenery to the space. A vertical pot can also be placed at the corner too for enhanced effects.
Putting plants inside a glass box right at the entrance of the house makes the place look truly sensational. This space is bound to attract the attention of anyone coming into the house for sure. These garden styles are suitable for apartments.
Looking for a unique small garden idea? Try this! Along with plants, soil and water, try integrating some clay elements in the small garden and see the magic that they create. Along with adding color to the space, these clay pots add sense of rusticity too.
This is a fabulous small garden idea. In case there is no space at all, try using one wall for greenery addition. Bring some climbers and let them grow on one wall and see the beautiful impact that these plants make.
All the above mentioned ideas are simple to do and don’t need any extra investment. just plan properly and give your home a new feel and appearance altogether.