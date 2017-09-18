A trendy and comfortable New Delhi home of 1800sqft

Today, we will take the tour of a very contemporary home with creative touches, rendered by the architects at Prodigy Designs. The area of the residence is almost 1800sqft and it has been efficiently utilised to accommodate stylish furniture and space-saving storage ideas. Beautiful wallpapers and creative wall claddings lend a very aesthetic touch to the home, while the lighting fixtures are simply charming. Wood and wooden finishes appear here and there for warmth, and the decor has been kept minimalistic to avoid crowding the interiors.
A modern false ceiling in wood and white and the ornate wallpaper are the highlights of this bedroom. The lamps hanging from the ceiling panel are very pretty and enhance the beauty of the wallpaper.
We love how an arched doorway leads to the living room of this home, lending it grace. A pair of elegant high-backed armchairs in white and luxurious sofas in black and cream offer comfortable seating here. The beige marble floor looks classy, while patterned wallpapers add oodles of character to the room.
The TV unit catches our eye with its contemporary and sleek design. It is very storage-friendly and has stylish shelves on its right for displaying collectibles and family photos. Despite the modest size of the bedroom, this unit offers ample scope to keep clutter at bay.
Here’s another bedroom rendered in white, beige, brown and grey mostly. The atmosphere is soothing, and the floral printed bedspread looks lively. The wall cladding behind the bed is composed of small stones to lend this room an earthy feel. We also love the beautiful patterns on the sliding doors of the wardrobe to the left.
From this vantage point, it becomes apparent that the bed features inbuilt drawers. This is a very smart idea to stash away winter clothes, blankets, extra cushions and so on when not in use.
The white and dark wooden TV unit in this bedroom is very simple yet immensely practical and elegant. The cabinets under and above the TV can store a lot of junk besides remotes, CDs and cables.
