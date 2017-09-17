Your browser is out-of-date.

A gorgeous Kerala residence inspired by Arabian luxuries

Justwords Justwords
Fabulous Interior Design in Arabian Style, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Asian style pool
Would you expect to chance upon a regal and expansive home in Kerala that is inspired by Arabian opulence? Probably not! But this tour will prove you wrong! Rendered by the architects at Premdas Krishna, this large house comes with an extravagant swimming pool in the garden and richly furnished interiors. From ornately carved chairs and a sweeping grand staircase to plush and satiny textures in the bedroom, this property will wow in several ways. Stylish false ceilings, unique wall claddings, ultramodern lighting and elegant colours are the other attractions of this tour.

Stunning common area

Common Area Premdas Krishna Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs Common Area
Premdas Krishna

Common Area

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Gorgeously designed flooring and a sweeping double staircase leading upstairs make the common area of the house stunning. The false ceilings are gorgeous and the dining furniture is extremely elegant and vintage. The colour palette is a soothing mix of white, brown and cream, and looks impressive.

Modular and bold kitchen

Modular Kitchen Premdas Krishna Asian style kitchen kitchen
Premdas Krishna

Modular Kitchen

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Neat designs, glossy surfaces, trendy appliances and touches of dark maroon in this white and grey space make the kitchen a contemporary delight. Everything is gleaming and sparkly clean, and there is ample space to move around as well.

Fit for kings and queens

Bedroom Premdas Krishna Asian style bedroom Bedroom
Premdas Krishna

Bedroom

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Gleaming gold, white and pale grey surfaces make this bedroom a dream getaway from all the worries of life. Silky and flowing curtains, a regal bed with gold detailing, a luxurious couch in the corner and classy lights make this space very inviting. The cushions shine gently in the mellow light, adding to the opulent feel.

Elegant in white and purple

Bedroom Premdas Krishna Asian style bedroom Bedroom
Premdas Krishna

Bedroom

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

The white and purple colour palette in this spacious bedroom is very charming and sophisticated. Soft and satiny drapes lend a romantic touch here, while the ultramodern bed wows with intricately carved panels behind it for visual attraction. Plush textiles add to the comfort factor.

Modern and jazzy

Bedroom Premdas Krishna Asian style bedroom Bedroom
Premdas Krishna

Bedroom

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

This beige and white bedroom is very modern and surprises with some golden sheen on the armchair and footstool on the right. Unique ambient lighting, satiny textiles and creatively designed mirrors make this room a haven of peace and romance.

Trendy and opulent

Bedroom Premdas Krishna Asian style bedroom Bedroom
Premdas Krishna

Bedroom

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

White livened up with an exotic shade merging pink and red makes this bedroom exceptional. The furniture pieces are all ultramodern and very functional. The circular wall decor pieces behind the bed and the amorphous shapes on the false ceiling steal the show here.


Quirky and dreamy

Bedroom Premdas Krishna Asian style bedroom Bedroom
Premdas Krishna

Bedroom

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Soft lighting enhances the white and purple glory of this bedroom. Innovative wall cladding, stylish accent lighting and cutting-edge furniture are the highlights of this space. Silky cushions and an elegant armchair add to the luxurious feel here.

Beautiful swimming pool

Swimming pool Premdas Krishna Asian style pool Swimming pool
Premdas Krishna

Swimming pool

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

A stately extended porch with beautiful white pillars shade the curvy swimming pool in the garden, making it seem like something straight out of 1001 Arabian Nights! The grass is beautifully manicured and circular pavers add to the fashionable look here. Vintage lamps are a charming touch here.   

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


