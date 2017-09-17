A gorgeous Kerala residence inspired by Arabian luxuries

Would you expect to chance upon a regal and expansive home in Kerala that is inspired by Arabian opulence? Probably not! But this tour will prove you wrong! Rendered by the architects at Premdas Krishna, this large house comes with an extravagant swimming pool in the garden and richly furnished interiors. From ornately carved chairs and a sweeping grand staircase to plush and satiny textures in the bedroom, this property will wow in several ways. Stylish false ceilings, unique wall claddings, ultramodern lighting and elegant colours are the other attractions of this tour.
Gorgeously designed flooring and a sweeping double staircase leading upstairs make the common area of the house stunning. The false ceilings are gorgeous and the dining furniture is extremely elegant and vintage. The colour palette is a soothing mix of white, brown and cream, and looks impressive.
Neat designs, glossy surfaces, trendy appliances and touches of dark maroon in this white and grey space make the kitchen a contemporary delight. Everything is gleaming and sparkly clean, and there is ample space to move around as well.
Gleaming gold, white and pale grey surfaces make this bedroom a dream getaway from all the worries of life. Silky and flowing curtains, a regal bed with gold detailing, a luxurious couch in the corner and classy lights make this space very inviting. The cushions shine gently in the mellow light, adding to the opulent feel.
The white and purple colour palette in this spacious bedroom is very charming and sophisticated. Soft and satiny drapes lend a romantic touch here, while the ultramodern bed wows with intricately carved panels behind it for visual attraction. Plush textiles add to the comfort factor.
This beige and white bedroom is very modern and surprises with some golden sheen on the armchair and footstool on the right. Unique ambient lighting, satiny textiles and creatively designed mirrors make this room a haven of peace and romance.
White livened up with an exotic shade merging pink and red makes this bedroom exceptional. The furniture pieces are all ultramodern and very functional. The circular wall decor pieces behind the bed and the amorphous shapes on the false ceiling steal the show here.
Soft lighting enhances the white and purple glory of this bedroom. Innovative wall cladding, stylish accent lighting and cutting-edge furniture are the highlights of this space. Silky cushions and an elegant armchair add to the luxurious feel here.
A stately extended porch with beautiful white pillars shade the curvy swimming pool in the garden, making it seem like something straight out of 1001 Arabian Nights! The grass is beautifully manicured and circular pavers add to the fashionable look here. Vintage lamps are a charming touch here.
Take another tour - A beautiful home in Bangalore with amazing interior design