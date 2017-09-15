A 3BHK apartment in Kolkata

Ornamental homes just found a new definition with this stunning home designed by Creazione Interiors, interior designers and decorators based in Kolkata. This 3 BHK apartment in Avidipta Apartment is located in the posh area of EM Bypass. One look and we fell in love with the bright interiors that leave no stone unturned in making the residents feel like royalty. Although an apartment, the designers have created something that looks like a mansion from inside. Time to take a stroll through this spectacular apartment.
The aesthetic of this room is quite different from the first room we saw. The designers have turned this room into something extraordinary. The dark wood furniture offers the perfect combination of the beautiful wallpaper. They have kept things low-key and subtle, but the overall effect of the room is quite regal. The curtains and wallpaper feature large prints, which do not crowd the décor of the room.
We start with the first bedroom of the house. The gilt-edged interiors definitely make you feel like you just stepped into a modern day palace. The combination of white, yellow and light coloured hard wood strikes the right chord in the mind of the viewer. The filigree design in the ceiling is used in the wall as well as in the bed frame. We love the continuation of this design as it offers a beautiful alternative to contrast interior décor. The lovely wallpaper stands out
As we turn around, we see that the filigree design has been continued on the bathroom door and the wardrobe door, which enhances the overall appeal of the room. The single ceiling lights have been placed at strategic locations to ensure maximum lighting with minimal electricity wastage. The TV wall has also been adorned with the same design
The most impressive thing about this room is probably this full wall mural. It is quite exemplaryand probably commissioned from an artist separately. The artwork is intricate and the positioning of this wall in front of the bed is just right. This view of the room shows us how the number of lights has been kept minimum and placed in a way that is not obvious and not too bright.
And then we come to the third room, which is completely different from the rest of the house. The peacock green stands out vividly in the room. From walls to furniture, everything is decorated according to that theme. The wardrobe doors have been designed to include a combination of wood and white laminate. The paintings depicting a forest are in perfect harmony with the rest of the room.
The mural created in this room is absolutely gorgeous. It complements the room quite well, especially when it comes to the colour theme. The desk has been placed in a way that allows the mural to be showcased fully.
