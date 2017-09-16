A beautiful and well-designed Delhi home

Prodigy Designs has stayed true to their name and designed this residence that shows restraint and elegance. These architects from New Delhi have used a wide colour palette, without letting one colour overwhelm the others. The home is very well-planned and uses unique elements in each room. The entire space is continuous, but each room is separated subtly to offer privacy. Let’s take a stroll through this beautiful home.
The living area is a mix of colours that are wonderfully balanced with each other. The gray sofas offer a wonderful contrast with the mustard and teal throw pillows. The walls are adorned with two beautiful modern art pieces that are in perfect harmony. The rug offers the perfect chance to sink your foot into it after a long day of work. The table in the middle is low lying. The combination of marble and wood looks modern despite the simple shape and cut of both the materials.
Meal times should be a time for relaxation and not stress. This combination of décor and lighting makes it possible to do just that. The beautifully upholstered chairs are a combination of dark and light brown. The glass painting of the Buddha in the background is lit up from behind and above to offer it a glow of its own. The shelves on the side offer a wonderful opportunity to showcase unique art pieces. And with the Buddha in the background, it is unlikely that you will feel anything but calm and relaxed when you sit down for a meal.
Viewed from here, we see the beautiful window that is hidden behind the curtains in the living room. The curtains follow a very similar colour theme and therefore look absolutely perfect. The TV is mounted on the wall, removing the hassle of wires and other accessories. That wall has just one wooden shelf for all the other accessories. The area looks neat and well maintained, which makes for an attractive home. The side table and the round mirror are unique choice of accessories to put in a living room. Despite the unusual positioning, the living room décor is elevated quite bit with the addition of these two pieces.
As we can see, there is no clear demarcation for each space. The living room, dining room and the entrance are blended into one space. However, the furniture in each area is placed in a way that the rooms seem separate rather than one continuous space. The entrance has a trendy mirror art piece hanging on the side. This is also a great angle for us to take a look at all the lighting in the home. The wall mounted lights are concealed in the ceiling area, which means there is a low glow in the entire apartment. This way, the light doesn’t overwhelm the furniture, décor and the people inside the house itself.
Take another tour - A well planned house with perfect color and lighting in Jamshedpur