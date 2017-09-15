15 inspiring ways to decorate a small room

Decorating a small room is a headache in itself. For most people choosing the right kind of furniture or interior layout is a challenging task as they do not have correct references. If you too are in a similar situation and are looking for some designs to get inspired from, then this ideabook is worth reading. We have put together 15 of the most beautiful small rooms that well motivate you to renovate your existing space.
While you are trying to set up your furniture in a room make sure that you choose a corner layout. This will give you enough space to walk in the rest of the room.
Choosing the right kind of colour for your small room is very important to create harmony. By opting for pastel shades you will be able to have a soothing and relaxing space for yourself.
While designing a small room make sure that you incorporate a lot of natural light. If there is a window or door within the room then do not place anything directly in front of the area. This will allow natural light to flow without any distractions.
Another way to decorate a small spaces is by incorporating less furniture. The more pieces of furniture you add to the room, the smaller the space looks.
Creating a focal point within a room is necessary. Regardless of the size of your room you can create a similar entertainment zone using one of the walls.
Low rise furniture can help make a small room look spacious. Apart from this setting the furniture systematically in clear lines will allow you to utilise the space well.
The space behind the sofa usually goes to waste. But by incorporating similar open cabinets you can create your own library or curio cupboard making the space multi-functional.
Another way to use the space behind the sofa is by adding similar open shelves. These can be used for decorating small potted plants or family pictures.
In case you want to divide your small room then using a see through partition is the best alternative. It will allow you to mark specific areas without actually dividing the room.
The simplest way to make your room look brighter is by adding lamps and mirrors wherever possible. Designer mirrors not only look beautiful but can help reflect light into every corner of the room making it airy.
The kind of fabric you choose for your interior design also plays an important role. Opting for small prints will make your space look bigger and subtle.
To add a natural touch within your small room using wooden furniture like a coffee table, shelves or lamps is an ideal choice.
To make a space look modern one can use different shades of the colour gray in their interior design. Apart from this you can also hang a large size painting on the wall.
Choosing earthy tones of colour while designing your small room will make it look sophisticated and elegant.
Focal walls can also be created by incorporating art within the room. It can be in the form of paintings, framed pictures or even wall hangings.
For more such tips check out our ideabooks