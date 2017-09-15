Your browser is out-of-date.

15 inspiring ways to decorate a small room

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Projeto Atibaia - SP, Samy & Ricky Arquitetura Samy & Ricky Arquitetura Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Decorating a small room is a headache in itself. For most people choosing the right kind of furniture or interior layout is a challenging task as they do not have correct references. If you too are in a similar situation and are looking for some designs to get inspired from, then this ideabook is worth reading. We have put together 15 of the most beautiful small rooms that well motivate you to renovate your existing space.

1. Prefer the corners

Трехкомнатная квартра в г.Новосибирск, Design Studio Details Design Studio Details Eclectic style living room
Design Studio Details

Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details

While you are trying to set up your furniture in a room make sure that you choose a corner layout. This will give you enough space to walk in the rest of the room.

2. The importance of colour

Piso en Palermo · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern living room
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Choosing the right kind of colour for your small room is very important to create harmony. By opting for pastel shades you will be able to have a soothing and relaxing space for yourself.

3. Lots of light

Apartamento da Catia, INÁ Arquitetura INÁ Arquitetura Scandinavian style living room
INÁ Arquitetura

INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura

While designing a small room make sure that you incorporate a lot of natural light. If there is a window or door within the room then do not place anything directly in front of the area. This will allow natural light to flow without any distractions.

4. Less furniture

Apartamento Tutóia, Alvorada Arquitetos Alvorada Arquitetos Modern living room
Alvorada Arquitetos

Alvorada Arquitetos
Alvorada Arquitetos
Alvorada Arquitetos

Another way to decorate a small spaces is by incorporating less furniture. The more pieces of furniture you add to the room, the smaller the space looks. 

5. A focal point

Projeto Atibaia - SP, Samy & Ricky Arquitetura Samy & Ricky Arquitetura Modern living room
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura

Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura
Samy & Ricky Arquitetura

Creating a focal point within a room is necessary. Regardless of the size of your room you can create a similar entertainment zone using one of the walls.

6. Low-rise furniture

County Hall, Morph Interior Ltd Morph Interior Ltd Modern living room L shape sofa,sofa,console,TV,curtains,rug,armchair,livingroom
Morph Interior Ltd

County Hall

Morph Interior Ltd
Morph Interior Ltd
Morph Interior Ltd

Low rise furniture can help make a small room look spacious. Apart from this setting the furniture systematically in clear lines will allow you to utilise the space well.


7. Space behind the sofa

2 pièces de 28m2, Atelier Grey Atelier Grey Modern living room
Atelier Grey

Atelier Grey
Atelier Grey
Atelier Grey

The space behind the sofa usually goes to waste. But by incorporating similar open cabinets you can create your own library or curio cupboard making the space multi-functional.

8. The shelves

Apartamento R|C, Now Arquitetura e Interiores Now Arquitetura e Interiores Modern living room
Now Arquitetura e Interiores

Now Arquitetura e Interiores
Now Arquitetura e Interiores
Now Arquitetura e Interiores

Another way to use the space behind the sofa is by adding similar open shelves. These can be used for decorating small potted plants or family pictures.

9. A room divider

Wooden Accent , EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors Modern living room
EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture &amp; interiors

EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors
EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture &amp; interiors
EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors

In case you want to divide your small room then using a see through partition is the best alternative. It will allow you to mark specific areas without actually dividing the room.

10. Lamps and mirrors

Mieszkanie w kamienicy, SAS SAS Eclectic style living room
SAS

SAS
SAS
SAS

The simplest way to make your room look brighter is by adding lamps and mirrors wherever possible. Designer mirrors not only look beautiful but can help reflect light into every corner of the room making it airy.

11. Textiles

Hampstead Heath Apartment Bhavin Taylor Design Eclectic style living room
Bhavin Taylor Design

Hampstead Heath Apartment

Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

The kind of fabric you choose for your interior design also plays an important role. Opting for small prints will make your space look bigger and subtle.

12. Natural touch

homify Country style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

To add a natural touch within your small room using wooden furniture like a coffee table, shelves or lamps is an ideal choice. 

13. Modern and spectacular

Decora Lider Salvador - Living urbano, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern living room
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

To make a space look modern one can use different shades of the colour gray in their interior design. Apart from this you can also hang a large size painting on the wall.

14. Sober and elegant

House in Tomsk, EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN Modern living room
EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN

House in Tomsk

EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN
EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN
EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN

Choosing earthy tones of colour while designing your small room will make it look sophisticated and elegant.

15. Wall art

Таунхаус в г.Краснодар, Design Studio Details Design Studio Details Eclectic style living room
Design Studio Details

Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details

Focal walls can also be created by incorporating art within the room. It can be in the form of paintings, framed pictures or even wall hangings.

Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?


