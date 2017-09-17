A beautiful and serene yoga retreat in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Everyone wants to get away from the noise of an urban life and everyday stress once in a while. And as a result, more and more people are taking up yoga as a way to relax, find peace and stay healthy. But what if, you could spend a few days in a yoga retreat? Wouldn’t it be refreshing? Today’s tour will let you explore Tatva, a beautiful and luxurious yoga retreat in scenic Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. More than 8000sqft in area, this retreat features aesthetic and warm bedrooms, an inviting kitchen and dining and large windows to admire nature. Wood and stone tiles have been lavishly used everywhere for an earthy ambiance, and the colour palette is simple and sober. All bedrooms come with attached bathrooms and modern wardrobes to organize essentials. Learn more about this retreat by the architects at Space Interface to plan your next trip!
We love the way a neat long corridor opens up to spacious bedrooms on either side. Each room is comfortably furnished and comes with modern bathrooms and large wardrobes. Guests can relax to their heart’s content without compromising their privacy here.
Glossy red cabinets lend a bold and lively touch to the large kitchen and dining. The dining furniture is very sober, while the white lamps above are trendy. Wooden beams on the ceiling lend warmth, while a big window brings in tons of natural light.
Wood, cream and white make for a warm and classy combination in this elegant bedroom. The furniture is very contemporary and the lighting mellow. The subtly patterned wallpaper, the reed screen at the window, the earthy wood and bamboo ceiling and the grey stone tiles of the wall cladding come together to create a very soothing and unique atmosphere.
The sun-like wall decal on the left of the bed, the Buddha figurines on the minimalistic TV unit, and a couple of elegant vases add to the charm of the bedrooms in this retreat. A mini fridge can also be seen next to the wardrobe for storing juices and snacks.
The light wood of the wardrobe and shelf for mini fridge contrasts the dark wooden floor, ceiling and doors here beautifully. Artworks add pizzazz to the space, and it is very easy to take a shower in the bathroom on the left and come out and get dressed.
