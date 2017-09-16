10 pictures of small kitchens for Indian homes

Look at the positive side of homes with small kitchens- it has smaller area to clean. It’s not difficult to make a small kitchen look spacious and keep it organized. When you have limited space for the kitchen all you need is a simple design that will make your kitchen look smart and comfortable. Be innovative and manage the space judiciously to enjoy the pleasure of cooking. And as always our expert professionals are here to help you design a practical, convenient and functional kitchen for your small home.
Have a look!
It is a little clean spacious kitchen celebrating the magical combination of red and white. If the kitchen is small, it is advisable to keep it open and see how spacious it will look.
An elegant cream with some unexpected excitement in this tiny little corner kitchen will leave you mesmerized. The colour is brightening up the space. It compels you to forget blinking and just stare in awe.
To fake a large kitchen, why not use the subway tiles instead of mosaic tiles. The light colour tiles along with the light colour on the cabinets looks amazing. The long floor and wall cabinets create enough storage space to keep the kitchen organized.
L-shape is the perfect shape for small kitchens. Sufficient storage space can be created under the counter and on the wall in the shape of L without cramming the valuable space. It also leaves ample space to move freely in the kitchen.
Choose some electrifying colour to liven up the space. Contrast it with calming colour and see how it pops up. Obviously the colouring experiment is possible only on the cabinets in a small kitchen. So design enough cabinets of different shapes, sizes and material for an amazing experience.
When you just have a corner to build up a kitchen, think differently! Stack up the cabinets, keep some open and some closed, create drama in the twist and turns of the corner and then splash it with colour. We Indians love colour, isn’t it?
The white kitchen blends with the whiteness of the space all around. The serenity of the colour white soothes the mind and will make cooking near the heat a pleasurable experience.
We Indians love wood and believe that the furniture made up of wood will always look elegant and will never be outdated. Design the cabinets according to your needs and enjoy comfortable and cool kitchen.
When you have a small kitchen, why not make it into a decorated room? Select beautiful designer tiles for the wall, mismatch the materials of the cabinets and then give it a sophisticated look with the perfect blend of black and white; it will look amazing.
The motifs on the wall, the sleek cabinets and calm colour combination of walnut and white; it’s a modern kitchen for young couples who love simplicity.
